Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023? Photo by SoapAsk

Unfortunately, it looks like some of the show's most beloved characters will be leaving the series in 2023.

Fans are in for a shock as they say goodbye to their favorite actors and actresses.

Who's Leaving the Show?

As of now, there is no official confirmation on who will be leaving the series in 2023.

However, there have been rumors that some of the show's most famous actors and actresses may be stepping away from the program.

Will See You Soon, Peter And Kristen!

Peter and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) are said to be making their comebacks this winter, which could mean that they will be leaving the show temporarily.

Bye, Bye, Kate!

Lauren Koslow (Kate) may also be leaving the program temporarily. The actor has been with the show for more than 25 years and has played a vital role in the series.

However, as with many actors and actresses on Days of Our Lives, Lauren may take some time off to further other storylines.

Kristen Dimera

Kristen Dimera could also leave the Days of Our Lives, and this could be also one of the saddest news for fans.

Why Are They Leaving?

It's common for actors and actresses on daytime television shows to leave the program temporarily. Many choose to step away from the screen to pursue other projects or to take a break from the demanding schedule of a daily series.

In some cases, actors may leave the show permanently to focus on their personal lives or to pursue other career opportunities.

Final Thoughts!

Fans of Days of Our Lives will undoubtedly be disappointed to hear that some of their favorite characters will be leaving the series in 2023.

However, it's important to remember that the show has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and will continue to do so. The series has a rich history and a talented cast, and new characters will undoubtedly be introduced to keep the story fresh and exciting.

While we may say goodbye to some beloved actors and actresses, we can look forward to new storylines and exciting developments in the world of Days of Our Lives.

Who is your favorite actor/actress whom you will miss in 2023?