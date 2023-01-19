Days Of Our Lives: Is Chloe Expecting a Baby with Stephen? Fans Speculate as Actress Teases Pregnancy Storyline

The Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television, and it has captivated audiences for decades with its compelling storylines and dynamic characters. One of the most beloved characters on the show is Chloe Lane, played by actress Nadia Bjorlin.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Chloe may be pregnant with the child of her on-screen love interest, Stephen Nichols.

Is Chloe pregnant on Days of our Lives Photo by Getty Images

The show's fans eagerly await confirmation from the show's producers, and speculations are running high on whether Chloe's story will take a new turn with a possible pregnancy.

Background!

Chloe Lane first appeared on the show in 1999 as a teenage student at Salem High School. She quickly became a fan favorite, known for her kind and caring nature, passion for music, and desire to make a difference in the world.

Chloe's character has been involved in several storylines over the years, but her relationship with Stephen Nichols has been one of the most consistent and intriguing.

Chloe and Stephen's Relationship!

Chloe and Stephen's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs. They have been friends, enemies, and lovers over the years, and their chemistry has kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Despite their rocky history, they have always been drawn to each other. Their relationship has been filled with drama, but they have always been able to come back to each other.

Stephen's Return!

Stephen returned to the show in 2020 and revealed that he and Chloe had a one-night stand before leaving.

Fans were excited to see them back together, but their reunion was short-lived as Stephen had to go again. Chloe wondered if they could make it work.

With Stephen's return, fans hope to see Chloe and Stephen's relationship take a new turn.

Nadia Bjorlin’s Tease!

Recently, Nadia Bjorlin, the actress who plays Chloe, hinted at a possible pregnancy storyline for her character. In an interview, she said, "Chloe's story is about to get even more interesting."

This has led to speculation that Chloe may be carrying Stephen's baby. Fans are excited about the possibility of Chloe and Stephen starting a family together and what that would mean for their relationship.

The Future of Chloe and Stephen's Relationship!

The possibility of Chloe being pregnant with Stephen's baby has fans wondering what the future holds for the couple. They have been through a lot together, and a baby could bring them closer than ever before. If Chloe is indeed pregnant, it could mean a new chapter in their relationship.

It could also lead to more drama and conflict as they navigate the challenges of raising a child together. Fans are excited to see how their relationship will evolve in the coming weeks and months.

Final Thoughts!

The Days of Our Lives has always been known for its dramatic and captivating storylines. Chloe and Stephen's relationship has been a fan-favorite storyline for many years, and the possibility of them having a child together has fans excited.

The chance of Chloe being pregnant with Stephen's baby has fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the show's producers.

The fans are eager to see how Chloe's story unfolds and how her possible pregnancy will impact her relationship with Stephen.