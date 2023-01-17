Victor Newman on Young and the Restless: A Dive into the Iconic Character of Y&R

Victor Newman, the powerful businessman and patriarch of the Newman family, has been a central figure on the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless" since the show's inception in 1973.

Played by actor Eric Braeden, the character of Victor Newman has undergone significant development over the years, becoming one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the history of the genre.

Early Years!

Victor's early years on the show were marked by his ruthless business tactics and his tumultuous relationships with his family.

Victor Newman on Young and the Restless Photo by CBS via Getty Images

He was portrayed as a self-made man who had clawed his way to the top of the corporate ladder, often using underhanded methods to get what he wanted.

Despite his cold and calculating exterior, however, viewers could see glimpses of a softer side to the character, particularly when it came to his children.

Rise to Power!

As the show progressed, Victor's character evolved to become one of the most influential and respected men in Genoa City. He built a business empire and solidified his status as a wealthy and influential figure in the community.

Despite his wealth and power, however, Victor never forgot his humble beginnings and worked tirelessly to ensure that his family was taken care of.

Family Ties!

One of the most compelling aspects of Victor's character is his relationship with his family. From his early years on the show, Victor has always been fiercely protective of his children and has gone to great lengths to ensure their safety and happiness.

He has also had a complicated and often volatile relationship with his ex-wife, Nikki, with the two characters constantly circling around each other despite their many differences.

Battle with Mental Illness!

In recent years, the character of Victor has been depicted as battling with mental illness, specifically with an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

This added depth to the character and allowed the audience to see a new side of him, one that is vulnerable and struggling with inner demons.

Final Thoughts!

Victor Newman is a complex and multi-faceted character that has captivated audiences for nearly five decades.

From his early years as a ruthless businessman to his current struggles with mental illness, Victor has undergone significant development and growth as a character.

He is a true icon of daytime television and a testament to the enduring appeal of the soap opera genre.