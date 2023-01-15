Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings: Farewell to Fan-Favorites

We are growing every day, and we know the struggles of life. A few people leave our life as if nothing happened, and a few will come into your life to make you feel cherished. Remember, only the strong one stays constant. Everyone has faced the situation at least once in their lifetime. Isn't it?

Your favorite soap opera, The Days Of Our Lives, has an update. A few actors are leaving the show this year. SAD! Also, new faces are coming to entertain you.

Are you ready to know who they are? Scroll down.

Tamara Braun Is No More!

Tamara Braun ceased portraying Ava Vitali on December 20 after learning that the character had been checked into Bayview for mental health issues. She also posted a video, pictures, and a letter about her leaving on Instagram.

The Temporary Return Of Patrika Darbo

In scenes with Chloe Lane in New York City during Christmas, Patrika Darbo reprises her role as Nancy Miller.

R.I.P! John Aniston

Most people are already aware of John Aniston's death on November 11 at 89, who played Victor Kiriakis on television in 1985.

Since Days of our Lives is taped months in advance, the final air date for Victor is December 26. He was a beloved actor and a true legend. We miss you, John!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283cIM_0kFKntCc00
Days of our Lives Coming and Goings of your favorite characterPhoto byGetty Images

Is On Fire!

Days of our Lives welcomes Gina Gallego back with a new twist. She played the role of Warden Jane Smith the last time around, selling organs from dead inmates until Hope Brady ended the practice.

Kyle Lowder Is Back On Track!

On Thursday, December 22, Kyle Lowder returned to DOOL as Rex Brady in scenes with Kate Roberts. He was last mentioned in the plot on October 5, when Kate, Kayla, and Marlena were poisoned and sent to the hospital.

Victoria Grace, Welcome

On Thursday, October 11, Victoria Grace makes her way to Salem in the role of Wendy Shin, Li Shin's sister. She originally appeared on Beyond Salem in sequences alongside Tanner Stine and Lucas Adams.

Lauren Koslow, Goodbye!

Kate, Kayla, and Marlena were assaulted by the terrible virus Orpheus. The current decline is worse than before.

The antidote has been stolen; the sickness is now spreading faster. And that’s the end of Kate from the show.

Is it the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end? Every ending has a new beginning, and every beginning has a beautiful ending. Do you agree?

