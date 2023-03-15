Days of our Lives Earns Two-Year Renewal From Peacock

Days of our Lives can be seen for two more years on the streaming service Peacock.

Watch for more Marlena, Patch, and Gabi as Peacock has renewed Days of our Lives for two more years. Photo by Soap Hub

Days of our Lives has been renewed for two more years. The show’s legendary characters and families (Marlena, John, Kayla, Steve, the Hortons, the Bradys, the DiMeras et al.) are sticking around to tell more great stories. Watch for the soap opera to celebrate its 60th birthday in 2025.

Happy Days of our Lives

“It’s incredible,” Kristian Alfonso (Hope) tells Soap Hub of the renewal. “Happy 60th! A two-year pickup is incredibly big! Congratulations to Days of our Lives, Ken [Corday, executive producer], Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer], Sony, and the cast and the crew and the fans!” The timing of this good news coincides with the returns this week of fan favorites Peter Reckell and Alfonso, who play legendary supercouple Bo and Hope Brady. Reckell is set to pop up on screen on Thursday, March 16; Alfonso reprises Hope on Friday, March 17.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work On DAYS

“I’m really proud of Ken and Albert for leading the way and keeping the show in a place where the audience can watch it,” Reckell says of DAYS’s renewal and its move last year to NBC’s streaming platform. “They and Sony and Peacock have put this together, so now we have the show for [at least] a few more years.”

“It’s a big sigh of relief,” Alfonso concurs. “Like Pete said, everyone came together. It’s incredible to be able to continue after all these years and to still be in everyone’s living rooms — or actually, in their cars or on an airplane. You can always have your favorite show with you. It feels like home. It’s familiar. I can’t wait to see Days of our Lives celebrate the next two years with the 60th coming up!”

Days of our Lives Makes History

DAYS debuted as a half-hour serial on NBC on November 8, 1965. The show, which expanded to an hour in 1975, broke new ground over the last few years. Other serials aired encore (repeat) episodes in 2020 due to a production shutdown because of the pandemic, but DAYS broadcast originals without interruption as the show had a greater surplus of shows.

Also, DAYS entered the streaming world with the mini-series DAYS: Beyond Salem in 2021 and DAYS: Beyond Salem 2 in 2022. Last September, DAYS left NBC and switched over to NBC streaming service Peacock. DAYS has consistently been a top 10 title since its exclusive move to Peacock last year.

