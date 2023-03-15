Daddy’s Days of our Lives Girl: Is Brady Black Right To Obey Rachel?

Is Chloe Lane right to stay away from Brady on DAYS?

We will give Days of our Lives credit for one thing: While the children on other shows are mostly invisible, Salem’s tots are not just seen and heard, but we get to see how their parents’ terrible life choices affect them — including Brady Black.

Days of our Lives Polling

This is good and can even be entertaining. But what are we to think when tiny terror Rachel stands between her daddy reuniting with his true love? Is Brady (Eric Martsolf) right to heed Chloe’s suggestion and do what his little girl says?

DAYS: Safe and Sound

Only 6% are on board with Brady giving in to Rachel’s (Finley Rose Slater) whiny whims. She’s been through a lot over the past few months. And Kristen (Stacey Haiduk) messing with her head has made Rachel’s suffering even worse. She needs to feel safe and secure in the knowledge that at least her dad won’t leave her as Kristen did. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) can wait. It’s her idea!

Brady Black: Days of our Lives Transition Phase

It’s only for a little while, 21% reassure. Just until Rachel gets used to the idea of Kristen being in prison, and Brady moving on. Sure, she’s upset now, and Brady should respect that. But she won’t be for long. Let’s get real: Kristen has been out of Rachel’s life for longer than she’s been in it. She’s been in prison before, and Rachel got used to it. She’ll get used to it again. And Rachel will remember that not just Brady, but Chloe has been there for her when her mother wasn’t.

Brady Black Has A Spoiled Brat

Rachel’s genes already point towards her being a holy terror, 73% of you point out. There’s no reason to add nurture to that nature. Brady indulging her will turn Rachel into a spoiled brat who absolutely loses her mind when she doesn’t get her way and then goes to extreme means to force the world to bend to her will. Now, who does that sound like?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.