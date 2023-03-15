Up For Grabs: Who Will Own McCall on The Young and the Restless?

Soap Hub

All of Genoa City is in a buying frenzy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309ly5_0lJ616dr00
Who will end up getting Tucker McCall's Y&R business?Photo bySoap Hub

Nobody wanted anything to do with Tucker McCall when he first returned to The Young and the Restless. But now he’s the most popular boy in Genoa City! Ashley bought Tucker’s debt, and she wants Tucker to sell his company to Devon.

Young and the Restless Polling

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to buy the company and give it to his son, Adam (Mark Grossman). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to buy it and keep it for herself. Who will end up the winner in this tug-of-war? Here’s what almost 4,000 stockholders had to say.

Y&R Winning Streak

The Newmans tend to win everything, yet less than 2% of the audience think they’ll come out ahead here. Tucker (Trevor St. John) has no reason to sell to them. And they don’t have anything to make him. Which is an uncomfortable position for Victor and Victoria to be in.

The Young and the Restless: Prodigal Son

A slightly larger 8% think the Newmans might still be in play, but it will be Adam (Mark Grossman) who makes the purchase happen, which is why he will be the one who ends up running it. Besides, this is what Victor wants. So Victoria’s issues are no concern of his.

Young & Restless: Team Work

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) knows what she’s doing, 34% remind. She is the company’s real owner now, and if the Devon (Bryton James) thing doesn’t work out, you expect her to hold onto the corporation and run it with Tucker. We’re not entirely convinced that this wasn’t her plan all along. Even if she doesn’t know it yet. She pretended this was to get rid of Tucker. It might really have been to bring him closer.

The Young and the Restless: Sonny Boy

Devon talks a good game about being a self-made man. But, in truth, everything he has achieved up to now has been thanks to his adoptive dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and his inheritance from his grandmother, Kay (Jeanne Cooper). Now that he’s screwed that up, 56% expect he’ll take what Tucker is offering and continue to believe that he’s achieved all of his success on his own.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Soap Operas# Tucker McCall# Ashley Abbott# Devon Hamilton

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6K followers

More from Soap Hub

What’s Really Going On With Gregory Chase on General Hospital?

Alexis was so sure that Gregory Chase was drunk that she demanded his car keys and forbade him from driving home. She was explaining as much to Sam when the crack detective found out that the college professor hadn’t been served any alcohol from the bar. Alexis speculated that he carried a flask, and also that he was a lying liar who lies. Which may be the case. But what is he lying about?

Read full story

Flashback Friday: Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso Talk Busted Wedding

Days of our Lives fans will love what they have to say about it. Today, Bo and Hope fans are watching Days of our Lives on Peacock waiting for the couple to reunite. In 1984, fans also waited for the two to reconnect. We invited Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso to chat about Bo stopping Hope’s wedding for Soap Hub’s Flashback Friday.

Read full story

Join GH’s Jacklyn Zeman for a Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Jackie Zeman has played General Hospital favorite Bobbie Spencer since late 1977. Soap Hub newsletter subscribers mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 28 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That’s when fan-favorite Jacklyn Zeman from General Hospital will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat to celebrate the show’s upcoming 60th anniversary!

Read full story

Peter Reckell And Kristian Alfonso Talk Why They Returned to DAYS

The stage is set for a Bo and Hope reunion on Days of our Lives. Actors Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are synonymous with Days of our Lives. The two actors debuted in Salem 40 years ago, and now, they’re coming together again for an exciting storyline. Recently, they sat down with Soap Hub to discuss why they’re calling DAYS home once more.

Read full story

Bryton James Talks Kristoff St. John’s Memory And Neil’s Y&R Legacy

Bryton James tries to bring Kristoff St. John’s levity to work at Y&R. On The Young and the Restless, Devon Hamilton is fighting hard to preserve the legacy of his father, Neil Winters. On the set, Devon’s portrayer, Bryton James, also helps keep actor Kristoff St. John’s memory alive. He spoke with Soap Hub about it.

Read full story

Does Liam Spencer Have A Right To Be Upset With Hope on B&B?

Liam Spencer may feel understandably betrayed by Hope. Hope and Liam Spencer are mostly a happily married couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Recently, however, Hope made a decision to let Thomas back into her life and that’s not making Liam very happy.

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Phyllis’s Most Insane Plan Yet

Should Diane Jenkins be even more afraid of what Phyllis has planned?. Y&R spoilers have been teasing Phyllis spiraling out of control for months. We’ve tried to figure out why. We’ve tried to speculate as to why. We’ve tried to just accept and enjoy it. None of that has worked. Which is why, in order to make any of this make sense, we’ve come up with the wildest speculation yet!

Read full story

GH Spoilers Speculation: Dex Switches His Loyalty To Sonny Corinthos

How will Michael react to this General Hospital betrayal?. When Dex first arrived in Port Charles, he was secretly working for Michael to take down Sonny, but GH spoilers suggest, now that Sonny has saved Dex’s life, the tables could turn. Could this be the final straw that shifts Dex from Team Michael to Team Sonny? Three reasons why it’s bound to happen sooner or later.

Read full story

On the Couch: Who Is to Blame For Chanel Dupree’s Days of our Lives Flakiness?

What role does Paulina play in her daughter’s Days of our Lives lack of responsibility?. We spent so much time chastising Allie for not knowing her own mind on Days of our Lives, we totally overlooked that her ex-girlfriend, Chanel Dupree, isn’t much better. She didn’t cheat on her love of the moment as many times as Allie did, but she was also pretty wishy-washy about their relationship.

Read full story

Why Is General Hospital Trying To Gaslight Longtime Fans?

We know what really happened in Port Charles 60 years ago!. General Hospital is all aflutter, as Bobbie and Felicia prepare to stage a Nurses Ball to coincide with the 60th anniversary of their beloved hospital. A playing-dead Lucy is unhappy not to be part of the action. But we’ve got something different on our minds. If this is the 60th anniversary of the physical hospital, does that mean that the first episode, which aired on April 1, 1963, was the institution’s inaugural day of operation?

Read full story

Camryn Grimes Reveals Exciting ‘Teriah’ News Y&R Fans Want

Mariah and Tessa Porter recently became moms, but where’s the baby?. Recently on The Young and the Restless, Mariah and Tessa became mothers. Now, we didn’t get to see the baby on-screen yet, but Mariah told Sharon all about it. Now, actress Camryn Grimes reveals to Soap Hub some exciting news that fans will love to hear.

Read full story
14 comments

Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: B&B’s Kimberlin Brown Gets ‘Energized’

Kimberlin Brown is ready for those bedroom scenes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers are seeing both more and, well, less of Kimberlin Brown these days on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Daytime Emmy nominee recently took to social media to explain her new and improved look.

Read full story

Days of our Lives Earns Two-Year Renewal From Peacock

Days of our Lives can be seen for two more years on the streaming service Peacock. Days of our Lives has been renewed for two more years. The show’s legendary characters and families (Marlena, John, Kayla, Steve, the Hortons, the Bradys, the DiMeras et al.) are sticking around to tell more great stories. Watch for the soap opera to celebrate its 60th birthday in 2025.

Read full story

Daddy’s Days of our Lives Girl: Is Brady Black Right To Obey Rachel?

Is Chloe Lane right to stay away from Brady on DAYS?. We will give Days of our Lives credit for one thing: While the children on other shows are mostly invisible, Salem’s tots are not just seen and heard, but we get to see how their parents’ terrible life choices affect them — including Brady Black.

Read full story

Can the General Hospital Nurses Ball Happen Without Lucy Coe?

Who could possibly fill Lucy Coe’s General Hospital shoes…or lingerie?. Lucy Coe hosted General Hospital’s very first Nurse’s Ball as far back as 1994. And now she is incensed to learn that the show will go on without her. And only because she’s presumed dead. What kind of lazy reason is that? Lucy may be lying low, hiding out with Anna and Valentin, but her heart is still in Port Charles.

Read full story

Why The Heck Did B&B’s Douglas Forrester Ever Live With Aunt Steffy?

It seems we’re right back where we started on Bold and the Beautiful. A few weeks ago, it looked as if The Bold and the Beautiful was going to try something different with long-term story ramifications that had us all on the edge of our seats. Who would Douglas Forrester choose to live with? He threw everyone a curve ball, and now the soap has thrown us a curve ball.

Read full story
10 comments

Forcing Thomas Forrester on B&B’s Hope Is Wrong on All Levels

This Bold and the Beautiful storyline is egregious for Hope. Stuck between a rock and his top two cheerleaders, Steffy and Taylor, poor Hope had no choice but to let the twisted scoundrel that is Thomas Forrester return to his post as lead designer of her fashion line on Bold and the Beautiful. However, that doesn’t make it right. In fact, forcing Thomas on Hope is wrong on all levels.

Read full story
3 comments

Days of our Lives Second in Command: Should Maggie Kiriakis Hire Xander?

Maggie Kiriakis is the newest mover and shaker on Days of our Lives. She’s running Titan, and her first move was to hire Alex as her second in command. Her second move was to pull the rug out from under her second in command by announcing she’d be getting rid of his first love — Bella Magazine. Alex is not a happy nephew. Which makes us wonder whether Maggie might not be better off hiring Xander for the key job.

Read full story
1 comments

Yvette Nicole Brown Guest Stars on General Hospital

Yvette Nicole Brown visits General Hospital to pay tribute to the late Sonya Eddy. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was a real-life pal of the late Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital. Now, Brown is set to appear on the ABC serial as part of a tribute to the late actress and her character, who was on her way to becoming a doctor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy