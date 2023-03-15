Up For Grabs: Who Will Own McCall on The Young and the Restless?

All of Genoa City is in a buying frenzy.

Who will end up getting Tucker McCall's Y&R business? Photo by Soap Hub

Nobody wanted anything to do with Tucker McCall when he first returned to The Young and the Restless. But now he’s the most popular boy in Genoa City! Ashley bought Tucker’s debt, and she wants Tucker to sell his company to Devon.

Young and the Restless Polling

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to buy the company and give it to his son, Adam (Mark Grossman). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to buy it and keep it for herself. Who will end up the winner in this tug-of-war? Here’s what almost 4,000 stockholders had to say.

Y&R Winning Streak

The Newmans tend to win everything, yet less than 2% of the audience think they’ll come out ahead here. Tucker (Trevor St. John) has no reason to sell to them. And they don’t have anything to make him. Which is an uncomfortable position for Victor and Victoria to be in.

The Young and the Restless: Prodigal Son

A slightly larger 8% think the Newmans might still be in play, but it will be Adam (Mark Grossman) who makes the purchase happen, which is why he will be the one who ends up running it. Besides, this is what Victor wants. So Victoria’s issues are no concern of his.

Young & Restless: Team Work

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) knows what she’s doing, 34% remind. She is the company’s real owner now, and if the Devon (Bryton James) thing doesn’t work out, you expect her to hold onto the corporation and run it with Tucker. We’re not entirely convinced that this wasn’t her plan all along. Even if she doesn’t know it yet. She pretended this was to get rid of Tucker. It might really have been to bring him closer.

The Young and the Restless: Sonny Boy

Devon talks a good game about being a self-made man. But, in truth, everything he has achieved up to now has been thanks to his adoptive dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and his inheritance from his grandmother, Kay (Jeanne Cooper). Now that he’s screwed that up, 56% expect he’ll take what Tucker is offering and continue to believe that he’s achieved all of his success on his own.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.