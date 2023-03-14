Why The Heck Did B&B’s Douglas Forrester Ever Live With Aunt Steffy?

It seems we’re right back where we started on Bold and the Beautiful.

Why did Douglas Forrester leave his Aunt Steffy's so soon? Photo by Soap Hub

A few weeks ago, it looked as if The Bold and the Beautiful was going to try something different with long-term story ramifications that had us all on the edge of our seats. Who would Douglas Forrester choose to live with? He threw everyone a curve ball, and now the soap has thrown us a curve ball.

Douglas Forrester Needed A B&B Break

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) had finally had it with Hope (Annika Noelle) calling the shots on when he could see his own son, so Thomas decided Douglas was now old enough to choose which parent he wanted to live with. When Douglas dramatically and suspensefully announced he was pretty much through with both of his parents and preferred to live with his Aunt Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it made sense.

After all, Steffy is the only adult in his life who never asked Douglas to lie for their own gain. She always listened to what he had to say, and to him, Steffy was honest to a fault. If Douglas values anything at all at his young age, it’s honesty.

We even got to see Steffy and Thomas battle it out when Steffy took her new role as guardian seriously and wanted to set up ground rules on when he could visit with Douglas. We got to watch Hope so devastated at losing her adopted son that she barely thought about the daughter we never see. Good soapy stuff, right? Sure. Except, why did it even happen?

Douglas’s Bold and the Beautiful Break Is Over

Just as fast as Douglas decided Steffy would be who he lived with, Douglas now thinks he has had enough of her lovely beach house and playing with her kids and wants to return to Hope’s little log cabin on Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) property. As soon as he heard Hope and Thomas might be getting along again, he announced it was time to go home and didn’t even think about his father, who also wants the boy to live with him.

So, what was the point of the last three weeks if Douglas is going to go right back to Hope’s little she-shed, Thomas is back to wanting to have visitation with his son, and Thomas and Hope will be working together again? It’s like B&B just went back in time so it can repeat the same old, same old. We’re sure soon Douglas will once again catch an adult doing something wrong, that adult will beg Douglas not to tell any other adults, and he will do it anyway. Thomas and Hope will fight, Douglas will feel sad, and we can do this all over again. Thanks for a pointless three weeks, B&B.

