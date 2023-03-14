Forcing Thomas Forrester on B&B’s Hope Is Wrong on All Levels

This Bold and the Beautiful storyline is egregious for Hope.

Thomas Forrester never learns, and Hope pays the price. Photo by Soap Hub

Stuck between a rock and his top two cheerleaders, Steffy and Taylor, poor Hope had no choice but to let the twisted scoundrel that is Thomas Forrester return to his post as lead designer of her fashion line on Bold and the Beautiful. However, that doesn’t make it right. In fact, forcing Thomas on Hope is wrong on all levels.

Team Thomas Forrester

The old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” But what about fool me more times than you have fingers on your hands? Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has pulled the same devious tricks time and time again. Yet, Taylor (Krista Allen) is always ready to forgive her son and, eventually, convinces Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to give her brother another chance.

Shouldn’t Taylor, a respected world-renowned psychiatrist, realize that her son is an incurable sociopath? It makes her look dumb. Taylor and Steffy pressuring Hope (Annika Noelle) to give the disreputable Thomas another chance is totally ludicrous.

An Unchanged B&B Man

After each of his despicable acts, Thomas professes he’s a changed man and that he’s learned his lesson. Yet, he continues to go down the same twisted paths. Remember when he kept the fact that Beth was alive from her grieving mother, Hope? Or the many times he’s plotted to destroy Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage and asked his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to lie for him?

Meanwhile, there are never any real repercussions for Thomas’s actions. He may get his hand slapped, reprimanded by his family, and be kicked out of Forrester Creations for a spell, but in a matter of weeks, he’s always back at the company and in his family’s good graces. Perhaps he never learns because he’s never truly held accountable. He never has to pay for his misdeeds.

Bold and the Beautiful: Supporting Hope

Above all, Hope deserves better. She’s turned the other cheek and forgiven Thomas on numerous occasions, to the detriment of her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton). Taylor and Steffy forcing Hope into that position again is unfair. Instead of supporting Thomas, they really should be supporting Hope. She’s the woman who always does the right thing, the woman who stepped in and raised Douglas as her own son after Caroline died. And she’s the one who should have been everyone’s prime consideration. Not Thomas.

