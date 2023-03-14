Days of our Lives Second in Command: Should Maggie Kiriakis Hire Xander?

Who is the most loyal on Days of our Lives?

Is Xander Cook just who Maggie Kiriakis needs? Photo by Soap Hub

Maggie Kiriakis is the newest mover and shaker on Days of our Lives. She’s running Titan, and her first move was to hire Alex as her second in command. Her second move was to pull the rug out from under her second in command by announcing she’d be getting rid of his first love — Bella Magazine. Alex is not a happy nephew. Which makes us wonder whether Maggie might not be better off hiring Xander for the key job.

Days of our Lives: No Mixing

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) probably should offer Xander (Paul Telfer) the position, 11% of voters agree, but then Xander should turn her down. He has never had any success working for his Uncle Victor’s (John Aniston) company. He doesn’t need to be jerked around again. Besides, Xander is much better off at The Spectator. He can run things there in a way he will never be able to at the family company. He just needs to make up with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

All the DAYS News That’s Fit To Print

And even if he’s not the one in charge at the Spectator, the woman who actually is would do anything for him, 15% point out, even if she’s mad at him. Gwen will still cut Xander every break in a way Victor once went out of his way not to. Sure, Maggie likes Xander more than the average Salem citizen — ever after what went down between him and her daughter. But she has also always seen him clearly in a way that Gwen never will.

Maggie Kiriakis Needs Someone Trustworthy

On the other hand, 74% of you recognize that Maggie can trust Xander. And she cannot trust Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). The guy was in his new position barely a day before he went behind Maggie’s back to get Victor to change her mind about selling off Bella. We’re not saying that Xander wouldn’t do that. But we are saying that he might wait a bit longer — and take Maggie’s feelings more into consideration. Which is about as good as it gets with this back-stabbing family.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.