Yvette Nicole Brown Guest Stars on General Hospital

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was a real-life pal of the late Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital. Now, Brown is set to appear on the ABC serial as part of a tribute to the late actress and her character, who was on her way to becoming a doctor.

Yvette Nicole Brown Comes to Port Charles

TV Insider first reported the news of Brown being cast on GH. The actress is both a longtime soap fan and a friend of Eddy’s. She shared on Instagram following Eddy’s passing last December that the two, along with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) and Carla Renata (Superstore), became pals after they auditioned for the same role in the sitcom The Big House, which starred Kevin Hart.

The 2004 series only lasted six episodes but a friendship among the quartet of contenders has endured. “From that moment on [Sonya] became a dear friend of mine,” posted Brown, adding that the four actresses helped each other through the “salad” days of their careers.

The Fantastic Four

“Supporting each other as we chased this dream,” Brown continued, “Often auditioning for the same things, always celebrating whoever won the gig. Sonya was a force. She was unapologetically joyous and a loyal friend. The world lost a real one…@generalhospitalabc will never be the same without her, and none of us who knew and loved her will be either.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: Soap Opera Past

This isn’t Brown’s first venture into the world of daytime drama. In 2016, she originated the recurring role of Lois Thompson, a reporter, on The Young and the Restless. She shared screen time with Peter Bergman (Jack), Jason Thompson (Billy), and the late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil).

There have been no announcements yet on who Brown will play on GH. But we expect the episode to be both a tearjerker and a tribute to Eddy, who made her debut in Port Charles in 2006. General Hospital has done memorial episodes in the past to beloved actors John Reilly (ex-Sean Donely), Peter Hansen (ex-Lee Baldwin), and Susan Brown (ex-Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin).

Brown is known for her roles on Community, The Odd Couple, and The Mayor among numerous others. The actress played opposite GH fan favorite John Stamos (ex-Blackie Parrish) in the Disney+ series Big Shot.