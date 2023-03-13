Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Michael Is The Biggest Loser in Newman’s War

Why Michael Baldwin should take his wife’s Y&R advice.

Michael Baldwin will find himself caught in the middle. Photo by Soap Hub

The way that Nikki was pumping Michael for details about Victor’s attempt to buy Tucker’s company on Friday’s episode, we don’t need Y&R spoilers to realize that, unless he is very, very careful, Michael stands to lose the most in this family feud. Here’s how it can all go terribly wrong for him.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Marriage Counseling

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc) to convince Victor (Eric Braeden) not to take over Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) business and give it to Adam (Mark Grossman) to run. Of course, Michael wasn’t too keen on that idea.

On the other hand, Victor expects his newly hired flunky to do everything Victor says with a smile and a little tap-dance — and no back talk. Victor and Nikki are too invested in showing Genoa City that they are the greatest couple who ever coupled. So they won’t fight directly. They’ll do it through poor Michael.

Young and the Restless Sibling Rivalry

The reason Nikki doesn’t want Victor handing McCall Industries over to Adam is that Nikki’s own daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), wants to run the company under her Newman Enterprises banner. Victoria has used Nate (Sean Dominic) to get her way before. What’s to stop her from using Michael now? Victoria will want Michael to undermine Victor. Adam will want Victor to stay the course. And poor Michael will be caught in this sibling crossfire.

Third Y&R Party

And then there’s Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who owns Tucker’s debt and isn’t interested in selling to either Victoria or Adam. Ashley wants Tucker to sell the company to Devon (Bryton James) and, in this way, mend fences with his son. But Ashley and Victor also share a child. So she won’t want to aggravate him head-on. She’ll use an intermediary. We can’t imagine who that might be. Oh, poor Michael. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is right. He’d be happier retired.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.