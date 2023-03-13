Emma Samms Is Confirmed As Returning To General Hospital

The beloved actress is bringing Holly Sutton back to Port Charles.

Emma Samms is returning to General Hospital. Photo by Soap Hub

As Soap Hub wondered over the weekend after someone eagle-eyed spotted her on the credits, now comes confirmation that Emma Samms will be returning again to General Hospital.

Emma Samms Returns

Soap Opera Digest is reporting exclusively that the actress who returned for a short arc last year, will be returning to the ABC soap once again. According to the magazine’s online presence, her first airdate will be April 14. They also noted that a returning Jane Elliot will make her comeback as Tracy on April 17.

Over the weekend, Soap Hub wondered if Samms was back because her name was spotted on the soap’s closing credits. This is welcome news for fans of Holly Sutton, the character first brought to life back in 1982. Also thrilled will be fans of her coupling with Tristan Rogers (Robert).

How long will this stay be? It’s too soon to tell but considering the actress has been very busy back in England renovating the home she shares with her husband Simon McCoy, we can’t imagine it’s any longer than her previous stint.

In a Coastal Entertainment zoom fan gathering last December, Emma Samms teased that future appearances weren’t off the table. While fans may not have expected it to be this quick, the plot to get Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), who has been holding Holly’s son Ethan hostage, has been up. Will her appearance have anything to do with that storyline? Stay tuned to find out.