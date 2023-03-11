Allie Horton Leaving Days of our Lives Opens the Door To Bring Back Sydney DiMera

Getting one of Sami’s daughters right.

With Allie Horton gone, will someone else return? Photo by Soap Hub

We were excited to see a grown-up Allie Horton return to Days of our Lives. Only to be disappointed by what the character was turned into. She was neither the heroine her grandma Marlena was, not the villainess her mom Sami is. She never really had a relationship worth rooting for and, in the end, she left town without much to show for her two years in Salem. But with Allie off to New Zealand, now is the perfect time to bring on her little sister. And finally get this legacy character right.

Days of our Lives: Avoiding Allie Horton Mistakes

Bring on Sydney DiMera! She is Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) half-sister, and Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) full-sister. She’s the daughter of EJ and Sami (Alison Sweeney). Which means this girl has quite a bloodline.

To make certain she really works, let’s start off by not making the same mistakes that were made with Allie. Let’s not have her arrive pregnant. Let’s not have her accuse an innocent man of rape. Let’s not have her cheat on everyone who ever loved her. That would be a good start.

DOOL: History Lesson

Also, make sure to integrate Sydney with characters we already care about. Play her with EJ, with Johnny, with Roman (Josh Taylor), and with John (Drake Hogysten). But the character we’re really interested in seeing her interact with is Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Not just as Daddy’s latest bed-pal but as the woman who once kidnapped and played Mommy to a baby Sydney for nearly a year.

Does Sydney know that about Nicole? Is she furious with her? Or is she kind of intrigued? Many, many teenage girls have issues with their mothers and wish they’d been born to someone else. Will Sydney try to make that a reality — and really infuriate Sami — by bonding with Nicole? Or will she try to break up the woman who initially broke up her mommy and daddy? The point is, there are many directions for Sydney to go in. And many mistakes already make with Allie to avoid.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.