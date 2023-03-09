General Hospital Tattletales: Did Alexis Davis Go Too Far With Gregory?

Was there too much prying in Port Charles?

Did Alexis Davis push Gregory too far? Photo by Soap Hub

Alexis Davis has never been particularly good at leaving well enough alone on General Hospital. She can’t help insisting on helping people, even when the people are super, duper clear they don’t need her help. Please and thank you and leave me alone.

General Hospital Polling

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) asked Gregory (Gregory Harrison) to join The Invader editorial board. Gregory said it would be a conflict of interest and declined. So Alexis called his university bosses…and learned he’d never even asked them about it. Did the disbarred lawyer go too far?

GH Task Rabbit

Alexis thought she was helping Gregory, 13% of you insist. It never crossed her mind that Gregory might not have the time to take on another project…or that he simply doesn’t want to go back to working alongside her. She was determined to make it possible for him to do what she wanted him to do. It was for his own good, after all.

Alexis Davis: Leap Before You Look

Her heart was in the right place, a much bigger 42% double-down. Sure, she was wrong to stick her nose into his private life like this, but it’s not like she was trying to make matters worse for him. He was the one who lied and claimed he’d love to work with her more, but his hands were tied. So she went to untie them. Because that’s just the kind of good Samaritan she is.

General Hospital: Give It Up

Then again, an almost equal 45% were fed up with Alexis’s tendency to believe she knows best. Gregory said he couldn’t, so believe him and move on. He’s a grownup, and he can make his own decisions. If he wanted to challenge his bosses, he would have. Whether he was telling the truth or not, he’d made his choice. He does not need Alexis second-guessing him. Or butting in.

