DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sami Returns To Save The Day

There are three damsels in distress, and DAYS spoilers hint it’s not going to be easy to save them. Megan is a master at keeping the ladies hidden away and even better at fighting back. It’s going to take one tough cookie to take her down, and we think there’s only one woman for this job — Sami Brady!

DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation

Just imagine the chaos that would ensue if Sami (Alison Sweeney) got wind of all the drama (how can she not know?) and decided to take action. She’s a schemer, a menace, and sure does love her mom. There is no way she’d sit back and not do something to help.

Sami could be just who the women need to rescue them from the likes of Megan (Miranda Wilson). She’ll act first and think later. Sure, that’s normally a formula for disaster, but in this case, Sami will knock Megan off her game and keep her guessing.

DAYS: Sami Takes Charge

Picture this: Sami takes flight to make her epic return to the screen with one mission in mind — to save Marlena (and yes, Kayla and Kate too…even though she doesn’t exactly like Kate). No one messes with her mama! Her mother may have fought the Devil without her help but she’s not going to let her go through this battle alone.

Sami stages her own rogue investigation and rescue mission. She has to find Marlena (Deidre Hall) and pry the women out of Megan’s clutches. In true Sami fashion, her plan is wildly successful, and she quickly comes across the lair. Once she sneaks in, it’s over for Megan!

In fact, Megan will be lucky if Sami leaves her alive. Sami will go on the attack, and it will be vicious, to say the least. She’ll “disable” Megan and free the ladies within minutes of being in the room. Poor Megan won’t know what — or who hit her!

Days of our Lives: Go Sami!

Will Sami’s heroics make her the talk of the town? Absolutely. She sure does love attention and pats on the back. This could redeem Sami from any and all sins of her past. No one could deny she’s the best of the best! Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

