Join Y&R’s Beth Maitland & Michael Damian for a Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Beth Maitland and Michael Damian are set to chat with Soap Hub about The Young and the Restless turning 50.

Soap Hub newsletter subscribers mark your calendar for Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. That’s when two fan favorites from The Young and the Restless — Beth Maitland and Michael Damian — will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!

Beth Maitland & Michael Damian Join Soap Hub for a Fireside Chat

Maitland, who plays Traci Abbott, joined Y&R in 1982 as the then-youngest Abbott sibling who just returned from school. The actress is a Y&R mainstay, having appeared on the show on and off ever since. Maitland holds two distinctions with Y&R. She was the first performer to win a Daytime Emmy (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1985). Where other Abbott family members have been played by more than one actor, Maitland is the only performer to bring adult Traci to life.

Damian first joined Y&R in 1980 as rock star Danny Romalotti. He had on-screen romances/relationships with Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Traci, and Patty Williams, but Danny found his “happily ever after” with Christine (AKA Cricket, Lauralee Bell). Until, that is, he moved to New York to appear on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

There, he met groupie Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who drugged Danny and lied to him that her son Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was his. Eventually, Phyllis’s machinations were exposed, but by this time, Chris had married Paul (Doug Davidson). Michael Damian popped back up on Y&R at the beginning of the year and reconnected with co-stars on-screen, including Beth Maitland, and he is set to reprise Danny again later this month.

What Is A Soap Hub Fireside Chat?

Soap Hub brings readers exclusive live fireside chats with soap stars. It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with the actors (including Michael Damian and Beth Maitland from Y&R) to learn more about their lives outside of soaps, the projects they have, and life in general. Are you new to Fireside Chats? We would love to have you join the event! Get the details on this page.

