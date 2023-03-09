B&B’s Don Diamont Is Keeping Secrets from Someone Special

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont is keeping (storyline) secrets from his own wife.

Don Diamont has a big secret. Photo by Soap Hub

It’s been said that the key to a happy marriage is open and honest communication. But The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, is keeping something secret from his wife, Cindy Ambuehl.

Don Diamont: Confidentiality Clause

The two recently took to social media to show what’s going on! Ambuehl, who played B&B’s Kim opposite Dan McVicar’s Clarke back in the mid-1990s, posted a video of her being glued to the TV set watching her favorite show — The Bold and the Beautiful, of course! “Oh, my God,” Ambuehl, now one of Los Angeles’s top realtors, exclaimed. “Honey, get in here!”

As you can see in the post below, Diamont quickly enters the room and asks what’s going on? “I just watched today’s episode…those scenes with Liam [Scott Clifton]! What’s happening? I can totally tell somethings coming up. I know something’s happening,” Ambuehl exclaimed.

Loose Lips Sink Ships

“Yeah…can’t talk about it,” Diamont shrugged. “Confidentiality memo. Can’t talk about it — not even to my wife.” Ambuehl asked if Diamont was holding upcoming scripts in his hand. He deflected and started to walk away. However, the tight-lipped actor dropped what appeared to be some script pages on the floor. Was Diamont leaving them behind accidentally-on-purpose so that his wife could get an upcoming teaser? Nope.

Before she could lift them off the ground and start reading, Diamont put his foot down — literally — stopping her from getting too close to the pages. “Have you no shame?” cautioned the actor. He did offer her an alternative to finding out what’s coming up next on B&B. “Just keep watching, fan girl,” he said as he exited. “Same ‘bold’ time, same ‘bold’ channel.”

Don Diamont: Co-star Reaction

During her acting career, Ambuehl appeared on several sitcoms, including Seinfeld, Malcolm in the Middle, Ally McBeal, Son of the Beach, and Caroline in the City. Don Diamont has B&B pals that think that both he and his wife should be raking in the laughs on TV in a sitcom. “You all should have your own show!!!” said Jennifer Gareis (Donna) in response. Krista Allen (Taylor) summed up her opinion on the sketch with one word: “Perfection!”