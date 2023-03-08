What Should Happen With B&B’s Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter?

Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter are playing a dangerous game on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter have found each other at the wrong time on The Bold and the Beautiful. He’s never been closer to cleaning up his act, and she is committed to another man. But that hasn’t stopped the two from giving in to their mutual attraction.

Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe: Together Forever?

As soaps are all about secrets, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) are sitting on a rather big one. Sheila made a deal with the devil when she allied herself with Bill (Don Diamont). (And let’s face it, so did he.) What should happen next? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

Loose Lips Sink B&B Ships

Deacon and Sheila are great at keeping secrets, and roughly 12% think that they should get even better at doing just that. Continue your affair but don’t tell anyone. Sheila and Deacon managed to keep her being alive a secret for quite a while. They need to perfect their espionage skills.

Sheila Carter & Deacon Sharpe: Cut Your Losses

Many of you, about 14%, say that Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter should call the whole thing off and pray Bill never discovers her betrayal. Bill has money, influence, and other resources to make people who betray him in life pay. Deacon and Sheila can stop seeing each other now and then claim their fling never happened if asked about it.

Bold and the Beautiful: Cry Havoc

The rest of you, 74%, want Bill to find out right away and then “let slip the dogs of war” — to borrow a phrase from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Imagine Bill and Deacon having a battle royale on the former’s estate. Sheila’s been known to get into frays herself so she could either join in or pledge allegiance to the winner. The majority of you want something to happen sooner rather than later.

