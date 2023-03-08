Is Maggie Horton Kiriakis the Best CEO For Titan?

Why did Victor Kiriakis make this odd call?

Can Maggie Horton Kirikas do a good job at Titan on Days of our Lives? Photo by Soap Hub

Alex expected to get the CEO of Titan job when his little brother Sonny left Days of our Lives. But Uncle Victor threw him a curveball by appointing his wife, Maggie Horton Kirikas, instead.

Days of our Lives Polling

Did the mogul make the right call? Here’s what nearly 2,000 would-be stock-holders had to say about that.

Maggie Horton: Call Me Crazy

What was Victor (John Aniston) thinking, 8% wonder? Yeah, he loves his wife, so what? He’s loved other women before. But he knew better than to put them in charge of his pride and joy. Guess Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is the best of the bunch. But she’s still unqualified. She thinks running an international conglomerate is like running restaurants. She’s wrong.

DAYS: Wait and See

Who knows, 35% of the audience shrugs? We don’t even understand what Titan does exactly, much less how it’s run — either well or poorly. We saw Sonny (Zach Tinker) moving papers from place to place. We saw Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) have meetings with Stephanie (Abigail Klein). We guess Maggie could handle that. Maybe she’ll even make it to the office more often than either of her nephews did.

Days of our Lives Uncle Knows Best

Victor made a brilliant move, 57% of you cheer. Alex would want to make changes, not to mention start setting himself up as Victor’s obvious heir. Maggie won’t do either of those things. First of all, she won’t even know what is happening enough to change anything. And she isn’t interested in being Victor’s heir.

The best way for Victor to hold onto what he has is to make sure the person watching the store for him has no ulterior motives. Maggie doesn’t want to take over Victor’s job, and she doesn’t want to implement fresh new hip young people ideas. She’s just doing what he would want her to do and that’s the way he likes it.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.