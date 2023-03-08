Is Phyllis Right To Want Diane Jenkins Dead on Young and the Restless?

Is Phyllis Summers just writing her own Y&R doom where Diane Jenkins is concerned?

Just when we thought Phyllis Summers had lost what was left of her mind on The Young and the Restless, she sunk even lower regarding Diane Jenkins. Now, she’s decided that the only way for her to regain her sanity is for Diane to die.

Young and the Restless Polling

Is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) just continuing to spiral…or is she onto something? Here’s how almost 3,000 fans feel about that.

Young and the Restless: And Stay Dead, Diane Jenkins

Phyllis is being perfectly reasonable, 15% of you insist. Diane (Susan Walters) played dead for a decade. And, during that time, Phyllis was happier. So it stands to perfect reason that if Diane were dead again, Phyllis would be happy again. Duh, that’s just science. What, are you one of these heretics who doesn’t believe in science?

Y&R: Close Enough

Phyllis is right that she’d be happier without Diane around, 40% of the audience agrees. But violence isn’t the answer. Phyllis doesn’t need Diane dead. She just needs her gone. Why risk committing a crime, when Phyllis could arrange for Diane to get a great opportunity…somewhere else. We realize that this is precisely what Phyllis hates Sally (Courtney Hope) for when it comes to Summer (Allison Lanier). But it’ll be OK when Phyllis does it.

Young and the Restless Losing It Over Diane Jenkins

We wouldn’t say that Phyllis has hit rock bottom, 45% of voters hedge. Because she can always sink lower. But her obsession with Diane is the sickest she’s been in a long time. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have moved on from their vendetta. Phyllis obviously cannot. She has entered the realm of the mentally ill, and unless she gets some help, she will just continue on down that path. Even if she manages to kill Diane, that will not fix what’s wrong at her very core. She’s too lost to ever be found again.

