Joshua Hoffman Is B&B’s New Ridge Forrester Jr.

RJ Forrester is coming home and now, he’ll be known as Ridge Jr. on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Joshua Hoffman is B&B's new Ridge Jr. - Photo Credit: Okeefe Photo Photo by Okeefe Photo

RJ Forrester has been absent from The Bold and the Beautiful story canvas for a few years, but now the actor is coming back with a new look. Shameless actor Joshua Hoffman is taking on the legacy role of Ridge and Brooke’s son, who will now be known as Ridge Forrester, Jr.

Joshua Hoffman Is The Newest Forrester

Deadline reported the casting scoop. RJ was last played by Anthony Turpel (Love, Victor) in 2018. The teen character had a brief romance with Sally Spectra’s sister Coco (Courtney Grosbeck). B&B thrust R.J. and Coco into a social issue story by highlighting the dangers of texting while driving.

Hoffman’s acting credits include Shameless, Code Black, Girl Meets World, Every Witch Way, and Deadly Runaway. The actor, a native of Los Angeles, developed his strong interest in being an actor while performing at the Performing Arts Center in productions of 13 and Oliver. He is also an award-winning skier.

Bold and the Beautiful Triple Threat

B&B has the option of tapping into Hoffman’s musical talents. He plays piano and guitar. Hoffman is also a singer and songwriter. The versatile daytime newcomer knows ASL (American Sign Language). RJ is Ridge and Brooke’s only biological child. Ridge is also father to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and the late Phoebe. Brooke is mom to Rick (last played by Jacob Young), Bridget (Ashley Jones), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Jack (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick, played by Jack Wagner).

Joshua Hoffman: What’s Next for Ridge Jr.

Ridge Jr. (AKA R.J.) has been spending time abroad in school. What could his return mean? How will his return affect current family dramas? In his absence, his parents Ridge and Brooke, have split up, and Taylor (Krista Allen) is now living in Brooke’s home now that the two women are besties. Time will tell how B&B incorporates Ridge Jr. back onto the storytelling canvas.