Lawrence Saint Victor Speaks Out on B&B 10th Anniversary Tribute

Lawrence Saint-Victor got the flashback treatment on The Bold and the Beautiful for all the right reasons.

Lawrence Saint-Victor marks 10 years as Carter Walton. Photo by Soap Hub

In January, Lawrence Saint-Victor celebrated 10 years of playing Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful. This week, the show honored the actor with a video of highlights from the fan favorite’s run as the Chief Operating Officer, attorney, and sometimes model of the half-hour soap opera.

Lawrence Saint-Victor: 10 Years of Fun

“I can’t tell you how awesome and surreal it is to celebrate my 10-year anniversary, as my character (Carter) celebrates his 10 years at Forrester Creations,” Saint-Lawrence posted. “Thank you to my Bold and the Beautiful family, and a big thank you to Brad Bell [executive producer/head writer] for writing a scene that lets Lawrence and Carter celebrate at the same time ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #boldandbeautiful.”

Check out Saint-Victor’s Instagram post below that shows a highlight reel that the actor thanked B&B Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk for on his social account. Among the clips are Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) welcoming Carter as he accepts his new role of Forrester COO. He began his career with the Forresters as an attorney and has helped the clan through various professional and personal situations. The show has recently thrust the actor into an on-screen dynamic with Heather Tom’s Katie.

Too Sexy for His Bold and the Beautiful Shirt

We also see characters Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) working alongside Carter, valuing his contributions. And, speaking of Brooke, she’s not the only Forrester executive who moonlights on the catwalk. We see Carter modeling on the Forrester runway at a fashion show, and he goes for it! Saint-Victor chatted with Soap Hub earlier this year about what he does to stay camera ready.

“Congrats!!! Yahoo!! ” posted Lang, who added four smiling heart-eyed emojis to express her joy over her co-star’s anniversary. Don Diamont (Bill) used emojis of hands clapping and a heart, and also exclamation points to share how he felt.

Viewers Love Lawrence Saint-Victor

Fans weighed in, too, with supportive responses for Lawrence Saint-Victor. “When I watched today, I KNEW this had to be a double meaning,” wrote @yellowro. “Yes indeed, We DO LOVE CARTER…Thank you, Brad Bell, for creating these wonderful characters from amazing Human Beings.”

“YAAAY!!!! for your dual celebration!!! and YAY!!! for more great content for Carter!!!” enthused @allugringmoonglowaria. “Now whenever he is lacking clothes, he can say he’s in his shared office at least!! Seriously though! Congratulations! So very happy! for you! and for Carter!!!”

Soap Hub joins B&B colleagues and supporters of Lawrence Saint-Victor in wishing him a happy 10th anniversary and many more years of storylines as B&B’s top legal eagle.