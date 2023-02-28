Get to Know Days of our Lives Star Miranda Wilson

Find out what you need to know about the Megan Hathaway portrayer on DAYS.

Miranda Wilson on Days of our Lives. Photo by Soap Hub

After over three decades away from daytime, Miranda Wilson resurfaced as Megan on the second installment of the Peacock special, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem. Now she’s back on the main soap wreaking havoc as another dastardly offspring of Stefano as well as Bo’s obsessed ex.

DAYS Star Miranda Wilson

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Wilson and her family eventually settled in the San Francisco Bay area, where she attended high school and began performing in stage productions. She went on to major in Theatre Arts at the University of California, Santa Barbara, earning a Fine Arts degree. Wilson went on her first professional audition in 1984 and promptly nabbed the role of DAYS’ Megan, pitting her between supercouple, Bo and Hope. It earned her a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Villainess the following year.

Want to learn more about the actress? Here are seven things to know about Miranda Wilson:

1. Upon debuting on DAYS, she was credited as Cheryl Ann Wilson, her birth name. She ended up changing it to Miranda Wilson when she was in her late twenties.

2. DAYS isn’t Wilson’s only experience in daytime. She played Kate Wells on Capitol (1986 to 1987), another troublemaker who murdered her sister and had an affair with patriarch Sam Cleg (Richard Egan). She followed that up with a five-month run as Sondra Mills on Santa Barbara (1989), an unbalanced psychic who helped Cruz and Eden find their missing baby and became obsessed with Cruz.

3. Upon marrying her now ex-husband, Richard Lassalle, in 1990, Wilson left her acting career and moved to France, ultimately landing in Forcalquier. It was there that she had her first child, Samuel. “Because I had a home birth, my son was the only child to be born in the town since the hospital closed 50 years ago or something,” notes the actress.

4. Wilson moved to England in 1998, specifically Lewes, East Sussex. While there, she co-founded a holistic primary school, which featured emotional intelligence as part of the curriculum. She ran it for 18 years.

5. After devoting herself to motherhood for 16 years and raising two children, Wilson decided to resurrect her acting career in 2014. She began doing theater in London.

6. Speaking of London, Wilson currently resides just outside the capital of England. It very likely makes her commute to DAYS the longest in daytime history.

7. Wilson’s quite active on social media. You can find her on Facebook under Miranda Cheryl-Ann Wilson. And she has Instagram and Twitter accounts at @mirandacawilson.