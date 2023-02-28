GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Speaks Out Why Britt Had to Die

Kelly Thiebaud weighs in on Britt’s departure from General Hospital.

Kelly Thiebaud talks Britt's GH death. Photo by Soap Hub

Now that Heather Webber (AKA the Hook) has been taken into custody on General Hospital, Britt, one of her victims, can rest easy. The ABC soap always has the option of bringing her back someday, but Britt’s portrayer, Kelly Thiebaud, is at peace with how things ended for her character (for now)!

Kelly Thiebaud Talks Why Britt Had to Go

Britt had already enlisted the aid of mob boss Selina Wu (Lydia Look) to help her get another identity so she could leave Port Charles. Then, fate intervened as Britt became an unintended victim of the Hook after the good doctor saved Joss (Eden McCoy) from getting stabbed. At a recent Coastal Entertainment fan zoom gathering with pal Parry Shen (Brad), Thiebaud reconnected with her loyal fans and addressed a variety of topics.

How does the Daytime Emmy-winning actress feel about their being a period at the end of her GH tenure as opposed to a semi-colon? “At the time, when it was all [being] discussed, and right now, I feel great about it being a period,” Thiebaud responded. “I obviously will miss Britt so much.”

Emotional Pangs

That said, Thiebaud deeply appreciates how she and Britt were warmly received by GH viewers. For that reason, she says that she feels “guilty” for taking Britt away from viewers. “I do think she was unique to daytime,” the actress muses. “There isn’t a character like her on GH.”

Killing Britt off — as opposed to having her leave town — gives Thiebaud a sense of finality. “We all know you can always come back on soaps,” she says. “[But], personally, I needed [Britt] to die so that I, Kelly, can move on from that character.” Throughout the Coastal Entertainment gathering, Thiebaud expressed her gratitude to the fans who embraced her, Britt, and Britt’s journey from “Britch” to heroine.

Kelly Thiebaud: Never Say Never

And while it’s way too early to even speculate on a return to daytime drama, Thiebaud shared some thoughts on the topic. “It would need to be done in a special way,” the actress says. She took a pause and then added, “I don’t know if I would want to do that…it was a tough, a very tough decision [to leave]. I feel bad about it, but also, I was happy about it.”

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.