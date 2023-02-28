Is Taylor Hayes Developing A Crush on B&B’s Brooke Logan?

Brooke and Taylor are besties on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Might The Bold and the Beautiful actually go there with Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan? Photo by Soap Hub

Taylor Hayes lost out to Brooke Logan more often than not when it came to Ridge’s love on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now, the two women are acting like long-lost best friends, having decided that neither of them wants Ridge. It’s a refreshing twist on one of the show’s longest-running dynamics.

Taylor Hayes: Heal Thyself

Taylor (Krista Allen) has been mulling over Brooke’s invitation to live with her. The good doctor is helping her ex-rival move on with her life by encouraging her to date Hollis, a waiter at Deacon’s new restaurant. But is Taylor developing a crush on Brooke? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

Second Opinion

About 18% surmise that Taylor is probably developing feelings for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but she’s unaware of it. However, this same small but vocal minority sees things pretty clearly — you believe that Taylor cares about Brooke in ways that even she can’t put into words.

We’ve seen this happen on soaps before. On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) was dating men until she realized she had deep feelings for Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). Last year, the two women were married.

Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan

Many of you, about 35%, say that yes, it’s quite clear that Taylor is developing feelings for Brooke. They’re practically living together, hanging out together, sharing meals together, and acting as support systems to one another. Taylor and Brooke may be an unlikely pairing however, that’s just what they are — a couple.

That’s What Friends Are For

The rest of you, 47%, aren’t buying Taylor having romantic feelings for Brooke. The two women just woke up one day and realize that there was more to life than sitting around waiting for Ridge to make up his mind. They’re former rivals who are now good friends. So far, we don’t see either Brooke or Taylor running back to Ridge. But, anything’s possible!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.