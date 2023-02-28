The Plot Twist That The Young and the Restless Left on the Table

Will Y&R still end up going down this route?

Sally Spectra is caught between two brothers. Photo by Soap Hub

The Young and the Restless messed with viewers when they made us believe Sally had told Adam about him being the father of her baby — only to pull out the rug and yell, “Psych!” The show gave us two fantasies, one where Sally’s baby was Adam’s, the other where it was Nick’s. Neither one went too well.

Below the Young and the Restless Surface

The only interesting thing to come out of the fake-out episode was that viewers got a glimpse into Sally’s (Courtney Hope) subconscious. And, it was obvious from the way she imagined both scenarios going, that Sally thinks of Adam (Mark Grossman) as the guy who’d be delighted to have a baby and build a life with her. And Nick (Joshua Morrow) as the guy who, yeah, is cool with raising another kid, and he’ll see how things with Sally work out. Maybe they’re here for the long haul, maybe not, let’s just take it day by day, ‘k, babe?

Y&R Twists and Turns

Now that we know how Sally really feels about the men in her life, wouldn’t the unexpected thing for Sally to do be to lie about her child’s paternity? And we don’t mean tell Nick it’s his because it would make life easier. We mean lie to Adam that the baby is his.

Why would she do that? Well, how about because she thinks Adam would be the better dad? (He sees Connor [Judah Mackey] constantly. Does Nick even know where Christian is most of the time?) But Sally thinks life with Nick would be easier.

Young and the Restless Long Term

This would have taken the story in an unpredictable direction nobody saw coming. (It has the added bonus of Adam raising Nick’s kid while Nick raises Adam’s.) It would have the added benefit of when Sally finally admits to herself that Adam is her soulmate, not Nick, it will be easier for her to leave Nick for Adam. If she and Nick shared a child, they’d be stuck together forever. With Adam, she’s already cut the cord, so any reunion would be up to Sally.

This would be fresh. It would be soapy. It would be dramatic. We can totally see why the show decided not to go there.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.