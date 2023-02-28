Will A Pregnant Gwen Ruins Sarah’s Family Life?

DAYS spoilers hint Sarah’s surprise will be nothing compared to Gwen’s news!

Will Xander Cook end up playing double daddy duty? Photo by Soap Hub

Upcoming DAYS spoilers hint Sarah’s in for a big surprise, and we think we figured out what it is and how her story will derail. We predict she sees two big solid lines on a pregnancy test! However, she won’t be the only one with a bun in the oven!

DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation

Picture this; Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gets quite the shock when she realizes she’s with child…and quite a few months along. Oh sure, she slept with Rex (Kyle Lowder) recently, but it wasn’t long ago enough. She knows for sure this child is Xander’s.

The miracle and beauty of the pregnancy push the recently divorced pair back into each other’s arms. They simply cannot walk away when their child’s future is at stake. Sarah gives Xander (Paul Telfer) a chance to prove he can be a good man…and, more importantly, a good father.

DAYS: Oh, Mama!

Their rekindled romance takes off! They are flying high, looking forward to becoming true, actual parents together. No fakery, no secrets, no kidnapped babies. This one is theirs and theirs alone. And, they can’t wait. They’ll move out of that grungy hotel and even start talking names and nursery decor.

Unfortunately, their peaceful bliss will be totally obliterated when Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has a positive pregnancy test too. There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind this is also Xander’s child. And, Gwen has no problems shouting it from the rooftops. She deserves a life with Xander, too — as does her child.

Days of our Lives: Hard Life Choices

This all puts Xander in a very precarious position. Not only will he be caught between two women he loves, but their babies too. He can’t have his cake and eat it, too, so what he chooses will have to stick. And, whoever he doesn’t choose, he’ll still have to co-parent with. Talk about messy!

Can Xander do it all? Juggling two families is going to be quite the task, but he’ll have to step up. Unless, of course, he opts out altogether and runs off into the great unknown. Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.