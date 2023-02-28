Meet Bold and the Beautiful’s Hollis W. Chambers, Brooke’s New Man

The Bold and the Beautiful actor has some unique credits and hidden talents.

Hollis W. Chambers on B&B.

Brooke’s finished with Ridge – well, for now – and she’s moved on with a surprising new guy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hollis W. Chambers is portraying Hollis, the handsome younger man who’s found himself mesmerized by the beautiful blonde. In fact, the twosome recently had their first dinner date.

Hollis W. Chambers

Chambers is no stranger to B&B. He’s been a recurring character on the show since 2016. Along the way he’s been credited as a waiter, a spa waiter, Paul, and, finally, Hollis in 2023, a regular employee at Il Giardino.

Want to know more about the actor? Here are a few things to know about Hollis W. Chambers.

A Total Bold and the Beautiful Poser

Not surprisingly, Chambers is also a model. You can check out some of his professional shots on his Instagram account, @holliswchambers. There are even a few shirtless pictures of him displaying his toned six-pack. Over the years he’s been repped by Select Model Management in Atlanta and Wilhelmina in Los Angeles.

B&B Tough Guy

But he’s not just a pretty boy. Chambers is a trained boxer and wrestler. He also has quite an athletic background, including track and field, swimming, weight-lifting, softball, baseball, scuba diving, basketball, golf, football, bowling, bicycling, and running.

Will, Grace, and Hollis W. Chambers

Chambers made a guest appearance on the “Broadway Boundaries” episode of Will and Grace in 2020, playing a character named Chase. Not only did he get to work with the series stars Eric McCormack and Chris Parnell, but he also shared a one-on-one scene with fellow guest star Demi Lovato.

Bold and the Beautiful: Dog Dad

He’s a devoted dog dad. There are pictures of Chambers and his Deutsch Drahthaar, Briggs AKA Chase Vom Ridge Runner, all over his Instagram account. He acquired the pooch in 2020. “I’m so excited to see this dog grow up and see what he becomes,” he said at the time.

B&B: Words to Live By

Back in 2016, the wallpaper on Chambers’s phone was “Just Do It” – the well-known Nike slogan. It’s what I say every morning when I wake up,” he explained. “It’s what I say before walking on stage, or entering an audition. When I’m fatigued in the gym and feel like quitting, or when I’m ready to call it a night and I have more studying I need to do…it’s my favorite slogan. I live my life Nike style.”

