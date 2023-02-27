Is There Enough Love on The Young and the Restless?

Where is the romance, the conflict, the drama on Y&R?

Is there enough love on Young and the Restless? Photo by Soap Hub

Valentine’s Day has come and gone on The Young and the Restless. Victor and Nikki seemed to be the only ones with something to celebrate, which is fairly unusual.

Young and the Restless Polling

Is there enough love and romance in Genoa City? You certainly did not hold back your thoughts about this topic!

It’s OK To Not Be OK In Genoa City

If you had to pick a word to describe the state of love on Y&R, for 20% of the viewers, that word would be, “Meh.” There are some couples you’re vaguely intrigued by. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are now living together. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) are…something-ing together. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissed Nate (Sean Dominic), and he was intrigued, even though he pretended he wasn’t. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) kissed and even bedded Tucker (Trevor St. John)…and pretended it meant nothing. It has potential. But it’s not there yet.

The Boring Young and the Restless Company

Everyone happily in love is boring, 25% would like to point out. Soaps thrive on conflict and drama. Lovey-dovey isn’t conflict and drama. We are much more intrigued by Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) now that they are apart and in angst than we would be if they were happily skipping through the tulips together. The same goes for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier). Even Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel kind of have our attention. Especially after Heather made an appearance and stirred things up.

Y&R: Kiss and Cry

It’s one thing to be angsty. It’s another to be miserable, 55% of voters point out. Conflict and drama is fun. Endless self-pity is not. And that’s what we’re getting from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). And Billy (Jason Thompson). And Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). They’re not doing anything about their depressed states. They’re just moping. We can get that from the teens who live in our houses. We tune into Genoa City for something more entertaining than that.

