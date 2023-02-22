Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: B&B’s Sean Kanan Is No Cheater

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan has sound advice on how to look your best.

Deacon Sharpe has been known to cut a few corners to get what he wants on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, his portrayer, Sean Kanan, has some hard and fast rules about how to reach goals. He’s the subject of this week’s Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday.

Sean Kanan: No Detours on Road to Success

“I just hopped on the scale and weighed in at 183 lbs. which is 2 lbs. less than when I was appeared on the cover of Playgirl [magazine],” Kanan shares on Instagram. (Check out his post and a shot of the cover below.) “And no, I didn’t take it all off inside the magazine,” he adds. “I’m down almost 50 lbs. from my heaviest. This has been an amazing and difficult journey but one that has taught me a few things along the way.”

Eye on the Prize

What has Kanan learned? For one thing, while “cheat days” may work for others, they don’t work for him. “[It] never ceases to amaze me when people are talking about their desire to lose weight but feel justified in building in a weekly cheat day,” Kanan marvels. “The simple truth is that one day let alone a weekend of irresponsible eating and/or drinking, will undermine all of your hard work in progress from the previous week.

“When you really boil down the psychology of a cheat day, two things become apparent,” Kanan points out. “First, it represents a ‘reward.’ It’s a rationalization that if I work hard all week, I deserve to eat whatever I want. Using food as a reward system most likely is one of the obstacles standing in your way. I know it was for me. Instead, I will create other positive rewards from my self-discipline and good choices throughout the week.

“The second psychological aspect of a cheat day involves the restrictive mentality of dieting,” Kanan argues. “You can only diet for so long for the natural rebellious impulse to break out of the food jail takes over. If you’re anything like me, those jailbreaks can be pretty destructive. Forget the diet and create an effective process. The results will come. In this case, the process is a healthy, nutritious, and satisfying meal plan.

Sean Kanan Comes Clean

“I will, in full disclosure, admit that there are times when I will eat as much as I want, within reason,” Kanan concedes. “Generally, I will do this as a strategy to shock my system and it frequently instigates further weight loss. I do this eating healthy food rather than processed, ‘carby’ garbage.”

Kanan shares in greater detail the methods and doctrines he follows and subscribes to in two tomes he’s authored. “If you want to learn more, please order my books Way of the COBRA and Welcome to the KUMITE at WayOfTheCOBRA,” he adds. “Please take a sec and follow @wayofthecobra for strategies and motivation to help you achieve your goals.” Soap Hub recommends individuals consult with their physician before embarking on any new fitness or diet plan.