Is Summer Newman Being Unreasonable On Young and the Restless?

Is Kyle Abbott in the right on Y&R?

Is Summer treating Kyle Abbott unfairly? Photo by Soap Hub

Summer told Kyle she couldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day with him on The Young and the Restless. She just couldn’t get past her husband lying to her about scheming with her grandfather against Adam and Jack.

Young and the Restless Polling

They’d already butted heads over Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) loyalty to Diane (Susan Walters), and this just might be the last straw. But is she being unreasonable? Here’s what over 3000 voters told us.

Kyle Abbott: Oops, My Bad

Kyle said he was sorry, 10% of viewers point out, so why can’t Summer (Allison Lanier) just get over it already? Nothing bad happened. Adam (Mark Grossman) quit and returned to Victor (Eric Braeden), Jack (Peter Bergman) made a speech, and Kyle admitted he did a bad thing. What else is there to say? Or play?

Summer Newman: It’s Your Move

The next move is up to Kyle, 15% of you would rather wait and see. He claims he wants to make it up to Summer and Jack, so we’ll just wait and see how he decides to do it. He could make a grand romantic gesture to Summer. Is there a country they haven’t jetted off to?

As for Jack, Kyle just needs to put his nose to the grindstone and do some stellar work. Another good move would be not to throw a hissy fit when Jack names Billy (Jason Thompson) as co-CEO, the way Kyle did over Adam.

The Right Y&R Stuff

But, in the end, 75% of the audience thinks Summer is completely in the right here. Kyle did lie to her, and he did go out of his way to cause trouble in a family that already had enough trouble. Summer is often more loyal to Jack than Kyle is, and she was deeply offended on Jack’s behalf, as well. If Summer puts up with Diane, then Kyle could have stood Adam. That he didn’t suggests he isn’t as committed to their relationship as she is.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.