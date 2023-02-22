Is Kristen DiMera Keeping a Secret About Rachel?

Is Brady in for a shock?

Is Rachel Black who we think she is? Photo by Soap Hub

DAYS spoilers have made it clear that whenever Kristen wants to control Brady, she plays the poor little sad Rachel card. Kristen knows Brady would do anything for his little girl, especially if it means keeping her happy — and not flinging food at Chloe.

DAYS Spoilers Speculation

But what if it’s all a scam? DAYS fan Denetria Addison contacted us with a suggestion: What if Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) isn’t Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) baby at all? What if she’s…Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton)?

Days of our Lives Surprise Party

Remember, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was stunned to learn she was pregnant. She thought it was medically impossible. That’s why she once stole Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) embryo, and why she was all set to steal Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey)…right before Dr. Rolf told her she was expecting.

DAYS Spoilers: If I Did It

The most important thing to remember about Dr. Rolf is he would do anything for his beloved Stefano (Joseph Mascolo). And if there was one thing his beloved Stefano always wants, it is more offspring. The man has so…many…offspring. Stefano would be delighted to have another grandchild. And Dr. Rolf is here to help!

DOOL Spoilers: The Gift of Life

If Rolf can bring people back from the dead, surely he can help a woman who thinks she can’t have children have a child. But a baby requires two parents. And if Rolf’s process takes place in a lab, he can’t exactly invite Brady to participate. He can’t even trick him, like when Kristen wore a Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask to have sex with him. Or, you know, as it’s known in the real world — rape him.

DAYS Spoilers: Here I Come To Save the Day

So it’s Dr. Rolf to the rescue! He helped Kristen conceive. And Rachel is his, not Brady’s. The big question now is, is Kristen as much in the dark as Brady, or did she find out at some point…and decided to keep it to herself?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada.