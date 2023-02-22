Does Ava Jerome Have A Fall Guy For Nik’s Death?

Will this be the luckiest thing that ever happened to Ava Jerome?

Ava Jerome always has a plan. Photo by Soap Hub

GH spoilers teased that Ryan and Heather’s rampage would get wild. We suspect that Ava will take whatever advantage she can of the perilous situation. Ava may be scared and in danger. But that doesn’t mean Ava isn’t also always thinking about…Ava. And she’s got an amazing opportunity in front of her:

GH Spoilers Speculation: Can’t Someone Else Do It?

Ava (Maura West) may be most concerned at the moment about crazy Ryan (Jon Lindstrom), homicidal Heather (Alley Mills), and very confused Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). She seemed a little less concerned about potentially dying Austin (Roger Howarth). But we doubt that Ava has forgotten about dead Nikolas (Adam Huss) lying around. And we doubt she hasn’t already thought of the following.

General Hospital: What’s Another Dead Body?

Ryan and Heather are established killers. Heck, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has just figured out that Heather is The Hook! Not only will the somewhat dim-witted Port Charles Police Department believe that Ava and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) were in danger from the escaped felons, what reason would they have not to believe that Ryan and Heather also killed Nik?

GH Flat Earth Theory

Sure, any vaguely competent coroner should be able to figure out that Nik was already dead for almost a full day before Ryan and Heather showed up. But why do an autopsy when it’s an open-and-shut case? Ryan and Heather came to Wyndemere. They’d kidnapped Esme. They hooked Austin. And they killed Nik, when he tried to ride to Ava’s rescue. Why wouldn’t he have? They were married!

Jordan and company will merely cart away the body, take Ava’s statement, and call it a day. If it took Alexis, Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Laura (Genie Francis) to put together the major pieces to this mystery, then we can assume Jordan and the Port Charles Police Department will remain equally clueless about what really happened to Nik, too.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC.