Y&R Stars Christian Le Blanc And Catherine Bach Reign Together For Mardi Gras

The two Y&R stars got to reign supreme in Mardi Gras fashion.

Christian Le Blanc and Catherine Bach reign together for Mardi Gras. Photo by Soap Hub

Y&R stars Christian Le Blanc and Catherine Bach recently enjoyed celebrating Mardi Gras together ahead of Fat Tuesday.

Christian Le Blanc And Catherine Bach At Mardi Gras

Le Blanc and Bach, who portray Michael Baldwin and Anita Lawson respectively on The Young and the Restless, recently earned the titles of the King and Queen of The Krewe of Gumbo, and they reigned over a Mardi Gras celebration. The two wore their royal crowns at the Krewe of Gumbo’s 2023 inaugural parade in Sacramento, California.

Recently, Le Blanc chronicled their fun Mardi Gras celebration on his Instagram account. He shared a wonderful photo of himself all decked out with a king robe, jewels, crown, and scepter atop a black convertible. His caption read, “@kreweofgumbo ROLLS!!!! #HAPPYMARDIGRAS #Sacramento @youngandrestlesscbs #mardigras2023 #YR50 #King.”

He also shared a photo of the gorgeous Bach, who also won hearts when she portrayed Daisy Duke on the Dukes of Hazzard TV show. She wore an outfit befitting a royal too. “QUEEN OF THE KREWE OF GUMBO!! @kreweofgumbo @catherinebach @youngandrestlesscbs #YR50 #Sacramento #mardigras2023 @preston.marx.16 @prestonmarx,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Bach also shared a bit on her own Instagram account. She wrote, “It’s good to be queen and king. Let the good times roll!❤️🤴❤️🫅🏻❤️🎉❤️ Mardi Gras Old Town Sacramento❤️,” in the caption of a selfie she took with Le Blanc.

Of course, after the big parade, they enjoyed some more Mardi Gras fun, and it turned out to be lots of work too. “Sacramento #MardiGras #TheMorningAfter Those VIPs REALLY know how to party!! @kreweofgumbo @catherinebach #YR50 @youngandrestlesscbs #DaisyDukes,” he wrote, sharing a photo of him with Bach the morning after their big parade.

Check out all of Christian Le Blanc and Catherine Bach’s parade fun below. Do you celebrate Mardi Gras? If so, tell us about it in the comments below.