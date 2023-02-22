Help Wanted: Who Should Write For the Spectator on Days of our Lives?

Who reads newspapers in Salem on Days of our Lives anymore?

Who should Gwen Rizczech and Xander hire? Photo by Soap Hub

Gwen and Xander — with Leo tagging along — are now in charge of The Salem Spectator on Days of our Lives. They plan to remake the newspaper that Jack blackmailed fair and square from Leo’s mother into their own image.

Days of our Lives Polling

First up, naturally, is Leo (Greg Rikaart) being allowed to annoy even more people. Second is Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) going after everyone who annoys them. But that’s not enough for a daily. Who else should they hire? What almost 2,000 potential readers told us:

DAYS Nuts and Bolts

Paulina (Jackée Harry) keeps telling us what an amazing businesswoman she is, so 14% of you suggested she write a money column. She can teach people how to save, how to invest…and how to use their money to bribe their way out of trouble. This is information absolutely everyone in Salem could use.

DOOL Movie Reviews

Johnny (Carson Boatman) keeps telling us what an amazing filmmaker he is, so 15% of the audience suggested he write an entertainment column. He can review movies like Evil Dead 2 — if he ever gets anyone to go see it with him — as well as talk up his own projects. Which he will totally make. As soon as he gets his act together.

Days of our Lives: Sweet and Low

Chanel (Raven Bowens) keeps telling us what an amazing baker she is, so 20% suggested she write a cooking column. Sure, all of her and Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) recipes were either from Chanel’s family or Allie’s, but, hey, they mixed them up and turned on the oven and stuff. That makes Chanel an expert. And since Allie is quitting to go off to New Zealand, Chanel won’t be able to keep the bakery open anyway. She might as well give writing about her craft a shot.

Love Is All Around DAYS

Anna (Leann Hunley) keeps telling us what an expert she is on the human condition, so a winning 51% suggested she write a romance column. We can’t wait to read her feature on talking to the dead. Hey, it worked for Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow), didn’t it?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.