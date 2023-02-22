Is It Time for Ridge to Come Home on B&B?

Ridge Forrester and his romantic charm are synonymous with The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge Forrester is a Bold and the Beautiful mainstay. Photo by Soap Hub

Shockingly, Ridge Forrester found himself — for once — the odd man out in the ongoing Brooke/Taylor/Ridge storyline on Bold and the Beautiful. He hasn’t been seen much on the show lately, and things aren’t the same without him.

Ridge Forrester: Missing in Action

We’ve heard Taylor (Krista Allen) on the phone with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and that he’s been in touch with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) too. Forrester Creations could use its top designer, especially as Thomas is no longer at the company. Soap Hub asked B&B fans if Ridge Forrester needs to come home, and here’s what you think.

Fight for Bold and the Beautiful Love

Ridge needs to come back right now so that he can fight for love. That’s how 13% of you feel. Of course, is he in love with Brooke or Taylor? We know he loves them both, but which lady is the one with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life? That can be part of Ridge’s story once he gets back and starts playing it.

Ridge Forrester Meet Braylor

Many of you definitely want Ridge to come back, but about 30% of you would like to see something else happen first. You need to know that Brooke and Taylor’s united front and newfound friendship are going to stand the test of time.

Would Brooke and Taylor still be friends if Ridge came back right now and whispered to Taylor, “Doc” — or if Brooke heard “Unforgettable” play in Ridge’s presence? Ridge’s return should happen after Taylor and Brooke grow stronger so that the stakes will be higher.

The Prodigal B&B Father Returns

Most of you (57%) feel that Ridge needs to return to deal with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). The disgraced designer is under the impression that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) having custody of his son means Thomas can see Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) whenever he wants. This might be a good time for B&B to explore the potential storyline that Ridge’s vasectomy didn’t take and that he is Douglas’s birth dad, after all. Hurry home, Ridge!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.