What will Chanel Dupree Do Next?

The Days of our Lives spoilers speculation suggests Chanel has big plans post Allie.

DAYS spoilers point to Chanel and Allie’s relationship being over for good. Are we supposed to be surprised? The first time Chanel and Allie slept together, Allie was dating and about to be engaged to Tripp. So is it any surprise that Allie would eventually cheat on Chanel with Alex?

DAYS Spoilers Speculation

Especially after Allie (Lindsay Arnold) already made it clear she had the hots for Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) by pulling him into a threesome with her and Chanel (Raven Bowens). So now Allie is off to New Zealand with her brother. And what does that leave for Chanel to do?

Chanel Dupree: Tripp and Fall

There was a spark of chemistry between Chanel and Tripp (Lucas Adams), according to 15% of the audience. Which means you are ready to speculate on where it might lead. They both loved Allie at one point. So they have that in common. It’s better than nothing.

DAYS High Finance

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has always lamented her baby girl’s lack of ambition. And work ethic. And sense. Now would be a great time for Chanel to prove Paulina wrong. She could become a mogul. In…the bakery business. Yeah! She could start a chain of stores, 25% of fans predict. She could be the next Mrs. Fields! Or Sara Lee!

DAYS Spoilers: Take Two

Chanel was truly in love with Johnny (Carson Boatman), 60% remind. They got married in romantic Italy. The only reason they split up was that Johnny was possessed by the Devil. Surely, that’s a legit reason to give a guy a pass.

Chanel and Johnny never got the chance to find out who they could be as a married couple. Now that both are technically single, not to mention older and wiser and less possessed, why not give a serious relationship a serious chance? Maybe this was meant to be to begin with.

