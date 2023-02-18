Could Lucy Romalotti Become a Villain?

Lucy has some major role models to emulate in Genoa City!

Could Lucy take after her grandmothers Sheila Carter and Phyllis Summers? Photo by Soap Hub

The Young and the Restless is no stranger to mesmerizing villains. But could the very worst one of them all be on her way to settling into Genoa City as we speak?

Young and the Restless Teen Villain

Who are we talking about? We’re talking about Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant). Sure, she seemed all teary-eyed and emo during her very first scenes with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom). But we’re holding out hope. Because no one has ever had this kind of potential.

Y&R Bloodlines

Viewers have already figured out that Lucy’s paternal grandmother is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis is known for her lying, her scheming, her blackmail, and her periodic attempted murder sprees.

But did you know that Lucy’s maternal grandmother isn’t Heather’s mom — the much put-upon April — but, rather, the one and only Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)? Sheila’s daughter, Daisy, is Lucy’s biological mother. Daisy was crazy killer nuts. Sheila is crazy killer nuts. And Phyllis, no matter how much she’d like to put those days behind her, also fits into that category.

Young and the Restless: Moving Forward

That’s why we’re so disappointed with Lucy’s first set of scenes. Nothing against daytime newcomer Lily Brooks O’Briant, who was doing exactly what she was directed to do, we presume. We’re disappointed in the writing.

We were expecting a self-confident, downright cocky vixen — like her two grandmas. We got a sad-faced Daddy’s girl who could barely raise her voice above a whisper and seemed defeated before she’d even opened her mouth.

Hope For the Future Of Genoa City

Heather did say Lucy was jet-lagged. Maybe that explained her low energy. Maybe once she gets a good night’s sleep, we’ll get a better look at what a grandaughter of Phyllis and Sheila is really made of. Lucy could be exactly what Genoa City has been looking for. Now bring back Faith, Reed, Charlie, Mattie, Moses, and maybe even a SORASed Katie, and now we’ve got a teen scene! With Lucy as the resident troublemaker.

