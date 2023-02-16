Reviewing Jessica Serfaty as Days of our Lives’ Sloan

Jessica Serfaty is rocking it as Sloan on DAYS.

Jessica Serfaty shines as sassy Sloan. Photo by Soap Hub

Sloan Peterson is a unique entity on the daytime landscape; a woman who’s smart, sexy, audacious, and unapologetic. Actress Jessica Serfaty brings the bold attorney to life with chutzpah and attitude, and that’s why the character is soaring on Days of our Lives.

Jessica Serfaty: Sloan Thinks Like A Man

Usually, it’s the men on soaps, who are depicted as the carefree players. They get to sleep around with little judgment from the audience and are often lauded as playboys. However, when a woman behaves the same way, she’s often labeled a tramp.

Serfaty’s Sloane completely negates that perception because she’s so much more than a brazen bed-hopper. She’s just a woman who knows what she wants in every area of her life, particularly the boudoir and delivers it with straightforward candor – a no-strings-attached, purely sexual relationship. She makes that clear from the get-go, and it’s totally honest and admirable.

She’s Got Days of our Lives Smarts

The fact that Sloan is a highly successful lawyer only adds to her appeal. She’s smart and sexy, a respectable power player, as well as an untamed wildcat. She encompasses it all.

Serfaty portrays her as a woman driven to always do her best and come out on top, whether Sloan’s defending a downtrodden Salem citizen or evening the score against those who she believes have done her wrong. Her pursuit of Chanel and Paulina, the two women she holds responsible for the death of her mother, has been relentless. Sloan pursues every goal in her life with a vengeance and doesn’t stop until she emerges victorious.

The DAYS Eric Factor

Teaming Serfaty with Greg Vaughan’s Eric was an outside-the-box move by the show’s writers. He’s an ex-priest; she’s a bad girl. Yet, the saint/sinner formula has delivered. The connection between the sultry attorney and the lifelong do-gooder is undeniable. The pair clicked from the first time Sloane coaxed Eric into her bed.

It’s a relationship fans couldn’t have seen coming, yet, against all odds, it’s working. Sloan’s brought Eric out of his shell, encouraging him to do what feels good instead of overthinking every aspect of his life. Meanwhile, Eric’s brought out a softer, lighter side of Sloan, suddenly making her more likable. There’s so much more to explore with Sloan, and in Serfaty’s hands, the sky’s the limit.

