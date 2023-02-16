Drew Cheetwood On Shooting GH’s Moving Tribute To Sonya Eddy

Drew Cheetwood returns to General Hospital to honor his dear friend and leading lady.

Drew Cheetwood returns for the GH tribute to Sonya Eddy. Photo by Soap Hub

The romance of Drew Cheetwood’s Milo and Sonya Eddy’s Epiphany didn’t get tons of play, but General Hospital fans recall it fondly. Cheetwood recently revealed how he’ll be honoring his late co-star and on-screen love interest in an upcoming episode.

Drew Cheetwood Recalls Sonya Eddy

The actor shared some of the details of filming General Hosptial’s tribute to Eddy in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Almost 20 years ago, I taped my first episode of General Hospital,” Cheetwood began a post on Instagram. “I was almost 20, and now I’m almost 40. After filming yesterday, it really hit me how grateful I am for all the opportunity this show has afforded me. I worked with my real-life brother [Derk Cheetwood, ex-Max] playing brothers on the show for 10+ years.

“I’ve worked with actors on the show I only dreamed of when I was a kid just dreaming in Ohio,” he continued. “I got to see such craftsmanship and professionalism behind the scenes…production, writing, camera, casting, props, and the list goes on. It molded everything I do to market homes in real estate today. This show is literally how I met my wife and now why we have our 3 beautiful girls. It doesn’t get any bigger than that for me.

Gathering to Celebrate a Dear GH Friend

“Yesterday, I was asked to help pay tribute to that light,” the actor says. “After all the show has given me, it was such an honor to give back in this way. Life is fragile, and man, it is moving pretty quick. That’s not to stress though. Just means we need to hold the people we love and care about closer. Pick up the phone and make that call. Get to it today. Make amends where you can. Pray. Often. I’m saying so much of this to myself too…just so you know.

“Yesterday’s episode was a tough one to film,” confesses Cheetwood, referring, likely, to the announced tribute episode to Eddy and her character. “We lost an amazing human being in December unexpectedly. Sonya Eddy lit this world up with an incredible light. She was so many beautiful things to so many people. We’ll miss her greatly.

Drew Cheetwood Talks Sonya Eddy’s Legacy

“May we try and fill more people with love, laughter & light…the same as Sonya did for me and so many others,” Drew Cheetwood concludes. GH’s tribute episode to Eddy and Epiphany is set to air in late March.

Soap Hub will bring readers more information on this special not-to-be-missed show as details become available. Check out Drew Cheetwood’s post below.