Why Has Days of our Lives Ruined Characters?

Who exactly are we supposed to be rooting for, these DAYS?

There is not a pleasant person left on Days of our Lives. No one we can root for. No one we can even like. Now, we’re not talking about the always annoying likes of Julie, Kristen, Rex, Leo, Paulina, and Gwen. Or the always scheming, like Nicole, EJ, Xander, and Gabi. We’re talking about the characters we’re supposed to care about.

Days of our Lives: Young and Unbearable

Are we really supposed to care about Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Johnny (Carson Boatman), Chanel (Raven Bownes), and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), after they’ve proven, over and over, that they don’t really care about each other?

By the same token, are we supposed to be invested in Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn), when she sleeps with him less than a week after sleeping with Alex? Boy, there are some deep feelings there! The same goes for Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) rebound sex with Rex (Kyle Lowder), as well as her feeling entitled to tell Xander (Paul Telfer) he has no right to sleep with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Even otherwise level-headed Wendy (Victoria Grace) threw a hissy fit over Johnny and Chanel, while Tripp (Lucas Adams) was angry at his brother for trying to cheer him up by setting him up with Wendy. Nobody came off well in that exchange.

We Need a Hero

And then there are John (Drake Hogysten), Roman (Josh Taylor), and Steve (Stephen Nichols). We get it. They just lost their wives. They are sads. But they are also supposed to be Salem’s heroes. Salem’s heroes shouldn’t be sitting around, plotting to break into jail and kill a man. Yes, a very bad man. But that’s not what heroes do.

As for our heroines up in Heaven. Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow), we know they’ll be back sooner or later. How many times have they cheated death now? Why do they deserve it, over anyone else currently no longer with us? Who are we supposed to be rooting for, again?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

