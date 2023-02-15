Would it be better for Liz Webber to hold her piece forever?

Should Liz Webber turn herself in? Photo by Soap Hub

Liz Webber may have been a bad girl once upon a time on General Hospital, but she’s been a heroine for decades now. That’s why her helping Nikolas to imprison a pregnant Esme was so out of character for the Liz fans have grown to love.

General Hospital Polling

Given Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) unusual actions, do fans think she should turn herself in for the crime and accept responsibility for her actions? Here’s what you had to say.

Liz Webber: Guilty as Charged

Darn Skippy, 21% of you insist. Liz did commit a crime. And it is one that will continue to haunt her for the rest of her life unless she ‘fesses up. Her best course of action now is to go to Scott (Kin Shriner) and ask him to help negotiate a deal for her. She’ll likely get away without jail time, considering her recent mental health issues…and her status as Port Charles’ put-upon sweetheart.

Fine General Hospital Line

It would be the right thing to do, 34% of the audience agrees, but that doesn’t mean Liz should do it. Who would it benefit, after all? Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) has no memory of her captivity, and Nikolas (Adam Huss) is presumably too dead to start pointing fingers. Liz coming clean would benefit absolutely no one, and it would hurt her, not to mention her three sons. This is far from the worst unpunished crime in Port Charles today. So why open up a can of worms?

Liz Webber: Silent Running

But, in the end, 45% voted for Liz to just keep her mouth shut. Remember dead Nikolas? Yeah, that’s part of it. Why confess to something no one else can accuse you of? Sure, there’s Esme. But who is going to believe her? If she gets her memory back, then she’ll have to admit to all sorts of other crimes. She won’t do that. Which means Liz is home free. Zip it, Liz.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.