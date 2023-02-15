Y&R Star Melissa Claire Egan Announces She’s Adding To Her Family

Melissa Claire Egan will soon be the mother of two!

Melissa Claire Egan announces she's pregnant. Photo by Soap Hub

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea Lawson, is adding to her family.

Melissa Claire Egan Is Pregnant

The actress took to her Instagram account to reveal a cute baby bump, which you can see below. She’s expecting baby number two with her husband, Matt Katrosar.

“Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden’s gonna be a big brother!💙”

The new baby should come in August, and the bundle of joy will join big brother, Caden Robert, who arrived in August 2021.

Egan’s Y&R co-stars replied with messages of joy and congratulations for the growing family.

“This news is AMAZING!!❤️” wrote Lauralee Bell (Christine Willians).

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell Fisher) kept things simple with “💙 🙌😍.”

“I really wanted to be the one to break the news but HUGELY excited for you all regardless. 🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” replied Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher).

Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins) wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

Y&R Star Candid About Previous Miscarriages

Before Caden was born, Egan suffered two miscarriages, and she’s been incredibly open about her experience, even including some words about the pregnancy she lost when she announced that she was pregnant with Caden. She spoke out many times throughout the years about her fertility treatments and losses.

“As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages,” the actress wrote in her previous pregnancy announcement. “To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”

It’s unclear if Y&R will write in the actress’s pregnancy. Chelsea is currently mother to Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) and the biological mom to Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind), and the soap did not write in her previous pregnancy.

Soap Hub would like to send its happiest congratulations and best wishes to Melissa Claire Egan, Kosar, and their son Caden!