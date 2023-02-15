Douglas Forrester Should Have Said More To The Judge

Douglas Forrester would certainly have a lot to say.

Douglas had a lot more he could have told the B&B judge. Photo by Soap Hub

After years of living an erratic life going back and forth between a woman who coerced his father into letting her adopt him and his father, a man who keeps making mistake after mistake, Douglas Forrester was given his ticket out on The Bold and the Beautiful and took it.

Be Careful What You Wish For, Thomas Forrester

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) thought the best solution in his eternal battle with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) over Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) was to let Douglas decide where he wants to live and who he wants to raise him. While Thomas knew there was a chance that Douglas might choose Hope and Liam, Hope was positive she would leave the judge’s chambers with the Douglas custody matter settled once and for all — and, of course, Douglas would choose her.

After all, why wouldn’t he? Didn’t she give him a stable home free of drama? Wasn’t he always happy when he was in her little cabin? Didn’t Douglas have the perfect life playing house with her, Liam, and Beth? Well, apparently not. Douglas doesn’t want to live with Hope anymore. And, he doesn’t want to live with Thomas.

Instead, he wants to live with his Aunt Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the only person who has never gaslit him and told him to lie for their own selfish reasons. Too bad the judge didn’t give Douglas a chance to explain his decision in front of both his parents. They might have learned a thing or two.

Douglas Forrester: Out Of The Mouths Of Babes

Come on, we all know what Douglas had to be thinking when he wrote Aunt Steffy’s name on that piece of paper. If he was allowed to voice his feelings, it probably would have sounded a lot like this.

“You see, your honor, I really do like living with my mom because she is really nice to me and cares about me, and my dad had some problems making me lie about Baby Phoebe really being Baby Beth, so he wasn’t allowed to have me for a while, but then things started to get weird in the log cabin they make me live in.

“I heard that my dad went a little crazy and thought a mannequin was my mom, and that made Liam do something to make my mom mad, and one night Liam even ran over my dad’s best friend because all he could think about was my mom being mad at him. He even went to jail for a few days and that’s when he liked my dad and asked him to watch me and my mom, but then Liam came back and people kind of forgot I was there.”

No More Bold and the Beautiful Lies And Secrets

If Douglas Forrester were allowed to continue with his dramatic life story, we’re sure he couldn’t leave out Grandma’s big mistake(s) and Dad’s dirty trick. The description could have gone a lot like this.

“They finally remembered when I told them that I saw Grandma Brooke kissing Santa one night when I wandered around outside all by myself to find my Teddy bear. That didn’t look like something Grandma should have been doing since she was married to my Grandpa Ridge, who once even pretended to be my dad when I was first born, but I don’t remember that because I was just a baby.

“I guess mom and Grandma Brooke didn’t want me to tell anyone all about that kiss with Santa because they told me it was a song, and I didn’t really see that. But, yes, yes, I did. I did see it, and Aunt Steffy and Grandpa Ridge even believed me. I tried not to get mad that the family in the cabin wanted me to lie like my dad wanted me to lie cause I am just a kid, and I knew I had to live either one place or the other. Santa turned out to be my Grandpa Deacon, who I don’t really know cause he was in jail for a long time, too.

“In the fall, my dad let me come stay with him at my grandpa Eric’s house, but Grandma Brooke didn’t like that because I don’t think she likes my dad very much, your honor. So, my dad and Grandma Brooke yelled at each other a lot, and then one day, I was playing with my fun phone app, and I heard my dad pretending to be my Grandma Brooke telling people that he was a danger to me. I knew my dad had done a bad, bad thing, but Dad told me to lie, just like he made me lie about Phoebe being Beth and Beth being Phoebe.

I had to tell someone who would listen to me, so I told Aunt Steffy, and she made sure there were no more lies. My dad got caught playing his mean trick on Grandma Brooke, but then my mom didn’t want me to see my dad anymore. Everyone was just really mad, but not my Aunt Steffy. She always listens to me and never makes me keep secrets or tell big tall tales like everyone else does. So, is it okay if I live with her and just be a normal kid? I hear that Uncle Finn’s real mom is kind of crazy, but I am sure she is better than the kind of crazy people I already live with. Thanks, your honor, for hearing me out, and I hope I can go with Aunt Steffy now.”

