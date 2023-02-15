Let's Talk About the Y&R Flashback Valentine’s Day Clips

Genoa City’s deep, dark secret is revealed!

Past Y&R clips set the tone for romance. Photo by Soap Hub

We are always, always, always going to be on the side of The Young and the Restless showing classic clips. The more, the better. We love seeing the characters when they were younger…and more restless-er. Seeing Victor and Nikki through the years this Valentine’s Day was a treat, and we are always going to cheer that. But, on the other hand, we have a suspicion as to why we saw these…on this romantic day.

Young and the Restless: Coming Up Empty

We suspect that the real reason the show went there is that they literally have nothing even close to being so good and romantic on their current canvas to showcase for their Valentine’s Day episode.

Empty Y&R Canvas

Is anyone in Genoa City even in love these days? The show is working super hard to convince us that Sally (Courtney Hope) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are. But it says something that they are spending the Valentine’s Day episode telling other people about their growing relationship, instead of with each other. A bit more than a month ago, Adam (Mark Grossman) was making grand, romantic speeches to Sally, and she was hitting the sheets with him. So it’s kind of hard to buy her and Nick as meant-to-be.

Young and the Restless Second String

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) is telling Daniel how much she wants to help reunite his family. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) spent most of their dinner earlier discussing how they are definitely not on a date. Summer (Allison Lanier) just told her husband that she needs time to process Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) lies. So no romantic dinner for them. And we have no idea what’s going on with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James), or Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Y&R Door Number Two

The only couple close to being actually in love this Valentine’s Day is Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). We love how happy Jack looks after literally years of doing nothing but listening to Kyle whine. But we’re still not sure what Diane’s agenda is. Which means we can’t be all in on their love. And that, for a soap opera, is sad, sad news, indeed.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.