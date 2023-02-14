General Hospital Name Game: Was Amelia Grace a Perfect Fit?

Did GH miss an opportunity for meaning?

Did GH hit a home run with the name Amelia Grace? Photo by Soap Hub

On General Hospital, Willow said she knew her daughter’s name the minute she set eyes on her: Welcome, Amelia Grace Corinthos.

General Hospital Polling

Everyone in Port Charles oohed and ahhed over the little girl’s name and said it was just perfect. But do almost 4,000 fans agree?

Amelia Grace: Honor They Mother and Father

Amelia Grace is a lovely name, don’t get us wrong, but 12% of the audience still thinks Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael’s (Chad Duell) daughter should have been named after someone meaningful. Maybe Michael’s late sister, Emily.

Or the recently departed Britt — her obstetrician who turned out to be Willow’s cousin. Not to mention, considering how quickly Willow has forgiven her adoptive mother for all her crimes — as a way of really sticking it to her biological mother, Nina (Cynthia Watros) — the baby, by all rights, should have been baptized, Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

GH: Irony Alert

Pretty name, 15% agree. But pretty funny, considering grace is the last thing either Michael or Willow ever gives anyone. We’re not just talking about Nina. There is also Michael’s dad, Sonny (Maurie Benard), who Michael can’t forgive for leaving his mother. Even though Michael has been known to cheat and dump a woman or two. They don’t even have the grace to acknowledge that Wiley once had a biological mother!

General Hospital: Love It

On the other hand, 73% of you think Amelia Grace Corinthos is absolutely the perfect name. This little girl will have a fresh start. She won’t be dragged down by the people who went before her. And she won’t be in the situation of Luke Spencer, Lucas Jones, and Lucky Spencer were on the same canvas with Mike Corbin, Michael “Sonny” Corinthos, Michael “Stone” Cates, Michael Corinthos, and a Mac Scorpio, too boot. (Let’s not even count Jason Morgan and Morgan Corinthos.) Amelia Grace will be an original who will forge her own path. As long as, you know, Grandma Carly (Laura Wright) is OK with it.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.