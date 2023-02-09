Young and the Restless Nice Guys: Why Is Nick Newman Really Supporting Sally?

Is Nick Newman being a Y&R prince, or is there something more going on?

Has Nick Newman been handling things with Sally right? Photo by Soap Hub

Sally Spectra has quite the problem on The Young and the Restless. The kind of problem that you can’t keep under wraps for nine months. Literally. Sally is pregnant, and she doesn’t know if her current boyfriend, Nick Newman, or her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman is the father.

Young and the Restless Polling

Hey, it’s happened to pretty much everyone in Genoa city at one time or another. It’s happened to Nick (Joshua Morrow) a bunch of times. This could be one of the reasons why he’s being so supportive of Sally’s situation. But is it the main reason?

Wipe Your Y&R Feet

Nick isn’t being a stand-up guy, 5% of the audience dismisses. He’s being a doormat. He’s doing whatever Sally (Courtney Hope) tells him. The same way he did whatever Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) told him. The same way he did whatever Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) told him. The same way he did whatever Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) told him. The guy doesn’t know how to stand up for himself.

Nick Newman: Enemy of My Enemy

The only reason Nick is sticking by Sally is because his family doesn’t want him to, according to 25% of you. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hate the idea. So does Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Heck, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) only agreed to work with Sally because Nick told her Victor was against it. It’s kind of a theme here.

Young and the Restless Love Is All Around

But, in the end, 70% of voters believe that Nick is just a man in love. Sally is a little like Phyllis, a little like Chelsea, even a little like the late Sage. She is nothing like Sharon. But no one will ever take Sharon’s place in Nick’s heart. So he might as well go for the next best thing. And Sally is currently it.