Should Allie Horton and Chanel Stay Together?

Or is it too late on Days of our Lives to fix anything?

Will Chanel Dupree and Allie Horton reunite?

Chanel Dupree has moved out of the home she shared with Allie Horton on Days of our Lives. Chanel didn’t like Allie’s reaction to Chanel comforting Johnny DiMera. And she really didn’t like finding Alex Kiriakis’s underwear in their apartment, even though Allie swore nothing happened.

Is their relationship even worth Allie and Chanel (Raven Bowens) putting in the effort to try to save? Here’s what over 3,000 fans told us they’d like to see happen.

Allie Horton: Care Bears

They obviously care about each other, 5% of the audience clings to optimistically. They both dumped other people in order to be together, and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) stood by Chanel after she was arrested. The Johnny (Carson Boatman) thing was just a blip. And so was the Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) misunderstanding (well, the original one; today, not so much). Allie and Chanel are still the real deal.

DOOL: Grow Up

Maybe if they both grow up a little, 21% venture. Allie may be a mommy, and Chanel may be a murderer, but they are both incredibly immature. They don’t know how to maintain a relationship, and, until they do, they have no business trying to be in one.

If they do, they’ll keep hurting each other. Then again, look at their parents. Neither Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry), nor Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), nor Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) are good role models. They have yet to grow up. So what hope is there for their daughters?

Days of our Lives: Flinging Around

But a winning 74% of you just don’t believe either Allie or Chanel cares enough about each other to put in the work necessary to lock in a mature relationship. They were both rebounds for each other, Chanel from Johnny, and Allie from…the Devil? Let’s just say neither was in a good place, so they took refuge in each other. That’s not a sound basis for happily ever after.

