Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Cady McClain Directs Breast Cancer PSA

Soap Hub

Cady McClain is a fabulous actress but it’s her directing that is taking center stage this Wellness Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qz8yD_0kgafFcT00
Cady McClain directs an important PSA about breast cancer.Photo bySoap Hub

Fan favorite Cady McClain, who plays Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of our Lives, stepped behind the camera to tackle a social issue of great importance. The three-time Daytime Emmy winner recently chatted with Soap Hub about shining a light on breast cancer awareness.

Cady McClain — Ready for Her Close-Up

You can check out McClain’s Instagram post below to see the full Public Service Announcement. How did she come to be chosen to help the National Breast Cancer Coalition with its message? “I met a producer named Andrew Carlberg, who had won an Oscar for a short film called Skin [in 2019], which is just fantastic,” McClain shares. “We had a nice lunch and got to know each other.”

Soon thereafter, Karlberg invited McClain to put together a PSA. She edited it with existing footage because it was during COVID. “They were able to use it to help raise a million dollars at an event they had,” she says.

Last summer, Karlberg invited McClain to do another PSA, only this time with new material. “I had written something and re-tooled it a little bit with Andrew’s guidance,” the actress/director says. “They loved it.” All the women who appear in the film are either breast cancer survivors or advocates. “They’re all real people.”

Close to Home

Bringing awareness to breast cancer prevention and treatment is a subject deeply personal to McClain. The actress lost her mother to breast cancer when McClain was 25 years old and her mom was only 57. “Andrew knew that through our conversations, and I believe that was part of the reason he asked me to do this,” McClain says. “Women are dying even younger [than my mother did]. I saw a billboard the other day that said half of us will get cancer. Half of all human beings will get cancer. How is that possible?”

McClain is proud to be associated with the National Breast Cancer Coalition. “They’re at the forefront of advocating for a vaccine and better treatment options with support from the government,” she says. McClain adds that the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s website is a valuable tool to help women navigate the system. “You can feel hopeless when you get diagnosed,” she says. “There are tools and resources [on the site].”

She’s not a doctor — nor has she played one on TV — but McLain says that she’s heard of some helpful advice that may help prevent breast cancer. “I learned recently that exercising five days a week for half an hour a day will help keep you from getting cancer,” she shares. (Check with your physician before embarking on any new physical fitness regimes.)

Cady McClain Is Going Back to DAYS

McClain can be seen next as Jennifer on DAYS on Friday, February 10. The actress made Daytime Emmy history in 2021 when she won the Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her role as Jennifer. That win resulted in her becoming the first performer to win a Daytime Emmy for playing a different role on each network. In 1990, McClain had won her first Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series for her role as Dixie on ABC’s All My Children. In 2004, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rosanna on CBS’s As the World Turns.

“Matthew [Ashford, Jack] is just lovely,” the actress raves of her DAYS husband. “We have tons of fun. It’s always a pleasure to visit with him and pop in and do the show.” Additionally, McClain serves as the Artistic Director of the Axial Theatre. Check out its website to see what McClain is doing on the theater front.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Soap Operas# Cady McClain# Breast Cancer# Jennifer Horton Deveraux

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
7K followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Needs A Big Storyline ASAP

Steffy is overdue for a big storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has always infused her character Steffy with a bold duty to family and beautiful looks. The Bold and the Beautiful star has emerged as one of the show’s top leading ladies. While her character has a handsome husband, two beautiful children, and a great career, there is one thing she’s missing.

Read full story
5 comments

DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Baby Daddy Drama Comes Stephanie Johnson’s Way

DAYS spoilers hint no one can ever be truly happy, and we think Stephanie Johnson has big drama coming her way. Stephanie Johnson had a short but fiery love affair with Alex Kiriakis, but when he failed her in the worst way, she quickly moved on. DAYS spoilers show she’s making a go of it with Chad DiMera, and it’s going well so far. We predict this storyline will soon go off the rails, though.

Read full story

Flashback Friday: Y&R’s Camryn Grimes Recalls Cassie’s Death

Camryn Grimes remembers this iconic Y&R episode well. Fans of The Young and the Restless remember Cassie Newman’s tragic death and how it rocked Genoa City. Actress Camryn Grimes, who now plays Cassie’s twin sister, Mariah, has lots of behind-the-scenes memories of that time and how sad she was to leave the soap opera, and she’s this week’s Flashback Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Has Laura Collins Been Left Alone On General Hospital?

Poor Laura Collins and her General Hospital empty nest. With the presumed death of her oldest son, Nikolas Cassadine, the mayor of Port Charles, no longer has any children left in Port Charles. And that’s pretty sad for a character who basically put the show on the pop culture map.

Read full story

Young and the Restless Nice Guys: Why Is Nick Newman Really Supporting Sally?

Is Nick Newman being a Y&R prince, or is there something more going on?. Sally Spectra has quite the problem on The Young and the Restless. The kind of problem that you can’t keep under wraps for nine months. Literally. Sally is pregnant, and she doesn’t know if her current boyfriend, Nick Newman, or her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman is the father.

Read full story
1 comments

Should Allie Horton and Chanel Stay Together?

Or is it too late on Days of our Lives to fix anything?. Chanel Dupree has moved out of the home she shared with Allie Horton on Days of our Lives. Chanel didn’t like Allie’s reaction to Chanel comforting Johnny DiMera. And she really didn’t like finding Alex Kiriakis’s underwear in their apartment, even though Allie swore nothing happened.

Read full story
3 comments

Should Liam Spencer Keep His Kids Away From Bill on B&B?

Liam Spencer should put his daughters’ safety ahead of their granddad’s needs on The Bold and the Beautiful. Grownups, including Liam Spencer on Bold and the Beautiful, know to steer clear of Sheila Carter. But what about the little ones? Liam and Hope went through hell believing their baby girl was dead before finding out she was alive. Sheila’s on the loose, and no one is safe, so no one can be too careful.

Read full story
4 comments

Donnell Turner Wants Curtis to Take a New Role After the GH Wedding

Donnell Turner sees Curtis’s future as wide open on General Hospital. The long-awaited wedding of Curtis Ashford and Dr. Portia Robinson is upon us on General Hospital, and Donnell Turner, who plays the groom, does not subscribe to the adage that “marriage is death” for soap opera characters. In a recent interview with Soap Hub, the actor says he sees being married on daytime as just the opposite.

Read full story

Do You Buy Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes Being B&B Friends?

Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes are friends on The Bold and the Beautiful — for now. Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes choosing themselves over Ridge made Bold and the Beautiful history. The two women are now acting like each other’s best friend, which is something many felt they’d never see.

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Adam Switches Sally’s Paternity Test

Why this Young and the Restless possibility gets Adam the girl…and revenge on Nick. Y&R spoilers tell viewers that Sally Spectra is off to get a paternity test for her unborn baby. She wants to know, once and for all, whether the father is her current boyfriend, Nicholas Newman, or her ex, Adam Newman. You would think the two men being half-brothers would make sussing out genetics tricky.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael Zaslow

Former OLTL star Brynn Thayer addresses life and death in Let Me In. Actress Brynn Thayer, beloved as Jenny Wolek Renaldi on One Life to Live, wrote and directed a stage production of Let Me In. The play, which examines life and loss, is based on a personal tragedy in Thayer’s life. Let Me In is set to premiere on the Los Angeles stage later this month. The actress sat down with Soap Hub to talk about the play and her off-screen devotion to her pal, the late Michael Zaslow.

Read full story

Sean Kanan Doles Out Life Advice

Sean Kanan has something to say that could change your life. Deacon Sharpe is turning his life around so much on Bold and the Beautiful you’d think he was listening to his portrayer, Sean Kanan. The actor is also the author of two self-help books, and now, he’s speaking out on how people can live their best life.

Read full story

Should Liz Webber and Finn Reunite on General Hospital?

There aren’t any General Hospital secrets left. Right?. On General Hospital, Elizabeth Webber Baldwin and Hamilton Finn were heading towards a love connection, when Liz started having visions, tearing up her wedding dress, losing rings and generally acting…weird. She didn’t want Finn butting in.

Read full story
2 comments

Could Stephanie's Week Mean a Baby in The Future?

And why that’s not the best Days of our Lives idea. Do we really need DAYS spoilers to tell us that a soap opera woman sleeping with two different men within the span of a few days can only mean one thing? We’re not slut-shaming Stephanie Johnson, or even judging her.

Read full story
2 comments

What Will Tessa and Mariah Name Their Baby?

What will Mariah Copeland and Tessa call their Y&R daughter?. On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.

Read full story

Should Hope Should Take Thomas Back As A Designer?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan Spencer and the future of her Forrester fashion line seem hopeless and doomed without Thomas Forrester designing the dresses. Still, he remains on the outs with the company, Hope, and his family.

Read full story
5 comments

Is Adam Newman Still in Love With Chelsea?

Or is this renewed Y&R attention Adam is showing about something else?. On The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman may have helped Chelsea Lawson escape being punished after framing him for murder, but he also made it clear they would only be co-parents from now on — nothing more. He was disturbed to learn that Chelsea tried to commit suicide from Billy Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments

Should Sloan Petersen Be So Angry On Days of our Lives?

Sloan Petersen just will not let up on prosecuting Chanel Dupree on Days of our Lives. After criminal charges were dropped, Sloan filed civil ones. She is still furious at Chanel (Raven Bowens) for killing her mother in England — and getting away scot-free. Sloan thinks Chanel should pay! And so should Paulina for covering up the crime in the first place. Is Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) justified?

Read full story

Maurice Benard & Natalie Friedman Talk Sleeping Your Way To Health

The actress and comedian told Maurice Benard about tools that fuel better mental and physical health. Actress and comedian Natalie Friedman joined General Hospital’s Maurice Benard on this week’s episode of his video podcast, State Of Mind. The two met in a coaching session when Friedman auditioned for a part on the daytime drama and struck up a friendship. The duo discussed her Minnesota upbringing, early inspirations, acting, standup comedy, working with legendary comics, the importance of journaling, and getting a good night’s sleep.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy